Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas 2022

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas 2022

Check out the special Broadway schedules for this Christmas week.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Christmastime is here! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note of the special holiday schedules for this Christmas week.

All information is subject to change without notice. Check with the box office or ticketing company for the most-up-to-date information. To find out more about rush, lottery and standing room only ticketing policies, click here!

Broadway Christmas Schedule:
December 19-25, 2022

ShowMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
& Juliet logo
Buy Tickets from: $69

7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
1776 logo
Buy Tickets from: $39

7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

A Beautiful Noise logo
Buy Tickets from: $87

7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

A Christmas Carol logo
Buy Tickets from: $49

7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

A Strange Loop logo
Buy Tickets from: $39
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		3:00PM

Ain't No Mo' logo
Buy Tickets from: $39
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM

Aladdin logo
Buy Tickets from: $69.50

7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Almost Famous logo
Buy Tickets from: $59
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM

8:00PM
Beetlejuice logo
Buy Tickets from: $69
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Between Riverside and Crazy logo
Buy Tickets from: $79

2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Chicago logo
Buy Tickets from: $49.50
7:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:30PM
8:00PM

7:00PM
Death of a Salesman logo
Buy Tickets from $69

7:00PM		1:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Funny Girl logo
Buy Tickets from $69
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Hadestown logo
Buy Tickets from: $49

7:00PM		2:00PM
7:30PM
7:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM
7:30PM
Hamilton logo
Buy Tickets from: $129
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child logo
Buy Tickets from $49
1:00PM
7:00PM		1:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		1:00PM
7:00PM		1:00PM

Into the Woods logo
Buy Tickets from: $69

7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		1:00PM

Kimberly Akimbo logo
Buy Tickets from: $49
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Leopoldstadt logo
Buy Tickets from: $49

7:00PM		1:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool logo
Buy Tickets from: $39
7:30PM
7:30PM		3:00PM
7:30PM
7:30PM		3:00PM
7:30PM

MJ the Musical logo
Buy Tickets from: $59
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM

8:00PM
Moulin Rouge! logo
Buy Tickets Starting at $79

7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Ohio State Murders logo
Buy Tickets from $49

7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Six logo
Buy Tickets from: $99
7:00PM
7:00PM		3:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		3:00PM
8:00PM		3:00PM

Some Like It Hot logo
Buy Tickets

7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Take Me Out logo
Buy Tickets from: $59
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM

The Book of Mormon logo
Buy Tickets from: $69

7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM

The Collaboration logo
Buy Tickets from $69

2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
8:00PM

The Lion King logo
Buy Tickets from: $89

7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

The Music Man logo
Buy Tickets from: $182.50

7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM

7:00PM
The Phantom of the Opera logo
Buy Tickets from: $69
8:00PM
8:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

The Piano Lesson logo
Buy Tickets from: $49

7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM

8:00PM
Topdog/Underdog logo
Buy Tickets from: $49
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM		2:00PM

Wicked logo
Buy Tickets from: $99
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM		2:00PM
8:00PM

8:00PM


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/18/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/18/2022
December 18, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of SWEENEY TODDVideo: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of SWEENEY TODD
December 18, 2022

The upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has found its cast! Can't wait for February 26? Get to know the principal company below!
Broadway Gift Ideas- A 2022 Holiday Guide!Broadway Gift Ideas- A 2022 Holiday Guide!
December 17, 2022

The holidays are just around the corner! For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members (or even if you just want to treat yourself), BroadwayWorld is here to help with a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide for you!
Broadway Jukebox: Let Go of Your Holiday StressBroadway Jukebox: Let Go of Your Holiday Stress
December 17, 2022

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Waitress, Hadestown, tick, tick... BOOM!, Ragtime, Spring Awakening, The Bridges of Madison County, Next to Normal, Aida, The Band's Visit, Hamilton, Songs for a New World, and so many more!
Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery From The BroadwayWorld Theatre ShopGive the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery From The BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop
December 16, 2022

Give the gift of Broadway this holiday season with our new and popular Broadway merch from BroadwayWorld's theatre shop! Plus, order by December 19 to receive your order before the holidays when you select two-day shipping. Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Oy Vey Pin, the Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook, and more at our theatre shop.
share