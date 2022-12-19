What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas 2022
Check out the special Broadway schedules for this Christmas week.
Christmastime is here! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note of the special holiday schedules for this Christmas week.
All information is subject to change without notice. Check with the box office or ticketing company for the most-up-to-date information. To find out more about rush, lottery and standing room only ticketing policies, click here!
Broadway Christmas Schedule:
December 19-25, 2022
|Show
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
Buy Tickets from: $69
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $39
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $87
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $49
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $39
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|3:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $39
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $69.50
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $59
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
8:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $69
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $79
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $49.50
7:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:30PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
Buy Tickets from $69
7:00PM
|1:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from $69
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $49
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:30PM
7:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
7:30PM
Buy Tickets from: $129
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from $49
|1:00PM
7:00PM
|1:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|1:00PM
7:00PM
|1:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $69
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|1:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $49
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $49
7:00PM
|1:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $39
7:30PM
7:30PM
|3:00PM
7:30PM
7:30PM
|3:00PM
7:30PM
Buy Tickets from: $59
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
8:00PM
Buy Tickets Starting at $79
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from $49
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $99
7:00PM
7:00PM
|3:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|3:00PM
8:00PM
|3:00PM
Buy Tickets
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $59
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $69
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from $69
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
8:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $89
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $182.50
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $69
8:00PM
8:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $49
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
8:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $49
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
|2:00PM
Buy Tickets from: $99
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
7:00PM
7:00PM
|2:00PM
8:00PM
8:00PM
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/18/2022
December 18, 2022
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of SWEENEY TODD
December 18, 2022
The upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has found its cast! Can't wait for February 26? Get to know the principal company below!
Broadway Gift Ideas- A 2022 Holiday Guide!
December 17, 2022
The holidays are just around the corner! For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members (or even if you just want to treat yourself), BroadwayWorld is here to help with a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide for you!
Broadway Jukebox: Let Go of Your Holiday Stress
December 17, 2022
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Waitress, Hadestown, tick, tick... BOOM!, Ragtime, Spring Awakening, The Bridges of Madison County, Next to Normal, Aida, The Band's Visit, Hamilton, Songs for a New World, and so many more!
Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery From The BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop
December 16, 2022
Give the gift of Broadway this holiday season with our new and popular Broadway merch from BroadwayWorld's theatre shop! Plus, order by December 19 to receive your order before the holidays when you select two-day shipping. Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Oy Vey Pin, the Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook, and more at our theatre shop.
