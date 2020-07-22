West End Production of MOULIN ROUGE! Delayed to Autumn 2021
The show has not yet been cast.
The West End production of Moulin Rouge! has been delayed until Autumn 2021.
The following statement was released:
Due to delays resulting from the global impact of COVID-19, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will now begin performances at the Piccadilly Theatre, London in Autumn 2021.
Carmen Pavlovic, CEO of Global Creatures and producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical said of the change, "Whilst we're disappointed to be opening a little later than originally planned, we are committed to bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to London and look forward to being part of a revived West End."
Full season details will be announced in due course.
Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.
Moulin Rouge! opened on Broadway in July 2019. The Broadway cast includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.
