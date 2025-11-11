Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Welcomes Meg Donnelly As 'Satine'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Meg Donnelly (Disney’s Zombies film franchise, American Housewife) made her Broadway debut this evening in Broadway's Moulin Rouge! the Musical in the role of Satine. Check out photos of her first curtain call!

Donnelly rose to fame in Disney’s Zombies franchise and the ABC sitcom American Housewife. She has also established herself as a recording artist with her most recent EP, dying art. A New York native, Donnelly trained in musical theater from an early age and now returns to the stage where her career began.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been seen by more than 10 million audience members worldwide. The production is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

Featuring more than 160 years of music—from Offenbach to Lady Gaga—the musical brings Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film to life in a stage spectacle celebrating truth, beauty, freedom, and love. The show continues to run on Broadway and in productions around the world, including London’s West End, Germany, Japan, and The Netherlands.