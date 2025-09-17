Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! As we wake up to another exciting day of theatre news, let's take a look at some of the biggest stories that lit up BroadwayWorld yesterday. Gwendolyn Sanford & Brandon Jay took us behind the music of Romy & Michele in the latest Notes on a Score feature, while new photos offered a first look at Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris in ART on Broadway. Classic Stage Company kicked off their season with a star-studded concert of The Rink featuring Jessie Mueller and Beth Leavel. On the exclusive front, we went backstage with Mira Sorvino, making her Broadway debut in Chicago, and caught Emma Hunton singing 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from Exorcistic. Plus, Keke Palmer spilled the tea on her time in Cinderella, and major photo features included Rufus Wainwright's Opening Night with Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss & more and Mira Sorvino's Broadway bow. BroadwayWorld also covered industry news, review roundups, and updates from around the theatre world—including an in memoriam for Robert Redford, and announcements for John Lithgow in GIANT and Patti LuPone's return to Les Misérables. Read on for all the details and more highlights to start your day off right!