Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 17, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More! Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! As we wake up to another exciting day of theatre news, let's take a look at some of the biggest stories that lit up BroadwayWorld yesterday. Gwendolyn Sanford & Brandon Jay took us behind the music of Romy & Michele in the latest Notes on a Score feature, while new photos offered a first look at Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris in ART on Broadway. Classic Stage Company kicked off their season with a star-studded concert of The Rink featuring Jessie Mueller and Beth Leavel. On the exclusive front, we went backstage with Mira Sorvino, making her Broadway debut in Chicago, and caught Emma Hunton singing 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from Exorcistic. Plus, Keke Palmer spilled the tea on her time in Cinderella, and major photo features included Rufus Wainwright's Opening Night with Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss & more and Mira Sorvino's Broadway bow. BroadwayWorld also covered industry news, review roundups, and updates from around the theatre world—including an in memoriam for Robert Redford, and announcements for John Lithgow in GIANT and Patti LuPone's return to Les Misérables. Read on for all the details and more highlights to start your day off right!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Sunday, September 21
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club closes on Broadway
The 2025 Broadway Flea Market 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More! Image
Gwendolyn Sanford & Brandon Jay Break Down the Music of ROMY & MICHELE

What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score. Today we continue the series with Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay, who wrote the score for the coolest new off-Broadway musical Romy & Michele. Watch in this video!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More! Image
Photos: Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris in ART on Broadway

You can now get a first look at Art on Broadway starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris, directed by Scott Ellis opens on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More! Image
Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC

Classic Stage Company kicked off their 2025-2026 season last night with the first of two benefit concert performances of The Rink. See photos here and learn more!

Exclusive
Exclusive: Backstage With Mira Sorvino and Angela Grovey at CHICAGO
by Bruce Glikas
Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino joined Chicago on Broadway on September 15 alongside Angela Grovey as “Matron Mama Morton.' BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the duo backstage!. (more...)
Exclusive: Emma Hunton Sings 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from EXORCISTIC
by Joey Mervis
Watch in this video as Emma Hunton is joined by Andy Roninson on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform, 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from Exorcistic.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More! Image Keke Palmer Reveals What CINDERELLA Song Was Hardest to Sing on Broadway
by Michael Major
While on a new episode of Hot Ones with Sean Evans, Keke Palmer joked about having to lean into her classical tone while starring in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway. Watch video clips!. (more...)
Exclusive: Emma Hunton Sings 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from EXORCISTIC
by Joey Mervis
Watch in this video as Emma Hunton is joined by Andy Roninson on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform, 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from Exorcistic.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More! Image Video: Casey Likes Sings Elton John, Broadway at 54 Below
by Michael Major
54 Below has shared footage from Casey Likes' cabaret show, Back to the Past. Watch videos of 'Wanted Dead or Alive,' along with Elton John's 'Rocket Man.' Likes also performed medleys, with songs from Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, and more.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More! Image Photos: Rufus Wainwright, Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss & More at OPENING NIGHT
by Jennifer Broski
Just last night, Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, Betsy Wolfe, Patti LuPone, Elizabeth Teeter, and Justin Vivian Bond, gathered at Town Hall for Rufus Wainwright's one-night-only concert presentation of  John Cassavetes’ Opening Night. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More! Image Photos: Mira Sorvino Takes Her First Broadway Bow in CHICAGO
by Bruce Glikas
Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino took her first Broadway bow, making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” in Chicago on Broadway on September 15. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Exclusive: Backstage With Mira Sorvino and Angela Grovey at CHICAGO
by Bruce Glikas
Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino joined Chicago on Broadway on September 15 alongside Angela Grovey as "Matron Mama Morton.' BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the duo backstage!. (more...)

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney Meets the Press Ahead of THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD
by Bruce Glikas
Dylan Mulvaney is bringing The Least Problematic Woman in the World, a fearless, autobiographical solo play, Off-Broadway. Ahead of the show's run, Dylan met with the press. Check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Workers Bear the Burden of Des Moines Metro Opera’s Ambitions
by Howard Sherman
The Des Moines Metro Opera is a 51-year-old company that’s been praised highly by The New York Times. The paper presumably knew little if anything about the near-Dickensian work practices endured by staff, apprentices and interns, some of whom make only $75 a day for the privilege of being associated with the company.. (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/14/25
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/14/2025.. (more...)
Billy Crudup Joins Board of Directors for The 52nd Street Project
by Nicole Rosky
The 52nd Street Project – a community-based arts organization dedicated to enriching the lives of young people from the Hell’s Kitchen (Clinton) neighborhood through free, long-term arts mentorship – just announced that award-winning actor Billy Crudup has joined its Board of Directors as of June 2025.. (more...)
Springboard To Design Now Accepting 2026 Applications
by Stephi Wild
 Springboard to Design, a tuition-free theatrical design mentorship and education program for students from underrepresented communities, is now accepting applications for its 2026 program. . (more...)
The Drama League Directors Project Opens 2026 Applications
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League has opened the 2026-2027 applications for The Directors Project, its acclaimed suite of Fellowships, Residencies, and Assistantships for emerging and established stage directors. Learn how to apply!. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Did THE PRODUCERS Go Right in the West End?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Adapted by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan from Brooks’ 1968 film of the same name, with lyrics by Brooks and music by Brooks and Glen Kelly. As in the film, the story concerns two theatrical producers who scheme to get rich by overselling interests in a Broadway flop. Complications arise when the show unexpectedly turns out to be successful. What did the critics think of the show's transfer to the West End, after sell-out run at the Menier Chocolate factory?. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
How to Get Access to Early WICKED: FOR GOOD Screenings with Prime Membership
by Josh Sharpe
Prime members will soon be able to buy tickets to Wicked: For Good on November 17, four days before the film’s wider release on November 21, in select theaters across the U.S.. (more...)
Galuppi's Unveils New Concert Experience With National Acts & Family Shows
by Stephi Wild
The beloved South Florida destination—known for its waterfront views, great food, and laid-back atmosphere—is stepping into a bold new era with national touring acts, concert-style seating, and dynamic experiences for all ages.. (more...)

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Returns to South Korea With 10th Anniversary Production and Film Adaptation
by Stephi Wild
Following the success of Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway, the musical is going back to its roots, with a new Korean production as well as the show's film adaptation heading to Korean cinemas.. (more...)

John Lithgow To Star As Author Roald Dahl In Olivier-Winning GIANT On Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
GIANT, the Olivier Award-winning play by Mark Rosenblatt, will arrive on Broadway in Spring 2026 following acclaimed, sold-out runs at London’s Royal Court Theatre and on the West End.. (more...)

Actor and Director Robert Redford Dies at 89
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that screen icon Robert Redford, with several Broadway credits to his name, has died at age 89. Read his obituary here.. (more...)
Patti LuPone, Michael Ball and More to Join LES MISÉRABLES Gala Performance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
LES MISÉRABLES will celebrate its 40th Birthday in London’s West End with a special charity gala performance featuring Patti LuPone, Michael Ball and more. Learn more here!. (more...)
Julie Andrews In the Spotlight: From Broadway to THE SOUND OF MUSIC and Beyond
by Josh Sharpe
To celebrate the return of The Sound of Music in theaters, we are taking a look back at Julie Andrews' expansive stage career, from My Fair Lady to Victor/Victoria, and more.. (more...)
Enter a Lottery to See Tom Felton's First Performance in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
by Stephi Wild
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is launching a special one-time-only in-person lottery on Tuesday, September 30th where fans can enter for the chance to win two tickets to Tom Felton’s Broadway debut performance.. (more...)
Katie Brayben, Kate Fleetwood, Jamie Parker Will Lead INTO THE WOODS At The Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Casting has been announced for a brand-new staging of Into The Woods at the Bridge Theatre. The production is helmed by director Jordan Fein with set and costume designer Tom Scutt.. (more...)
Darilyn Burtley and More to Join TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New cast members have been revealed for the continuation of the North American tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Learn more and see how to attend! . (more...)
Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH Gets a Cast Recording
by Nicole Rosky
The highly anticipated Original Cast Recording of Gavin Creel’s acclaimed  theatrical production of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, will be  released on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, on all major digital streaming platforms under the title Walk on Through: Live at MCC. . (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Danielle Brooks

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Don't you mind about the future;
don't you try to think ahead.
Save tomorrow for tomorrow;
think about today instead."

- Jesus Christ Superstar

