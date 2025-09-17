Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2025- ART On Broadway First Look and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! As we wake up to another exciting day of theatre news, let's take a look at some of the biggest stories that lit up BroadwayWorld yesterday. Gwendolyn Sanford & Brandon Jay took us behind the music of Romy & Michele in the latest Notes on a Score feature, while new photos offered a first look at Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris in ART on Broadway. Classic Stage Company kicked off their season with a star-studded concert of The Rink featuring Jessie Mueller and Beth Leavel. On the exclusive front, we went backstage with Mira Sorvino, making her Broadway debut in Chicago, and caught Emma Hunton singing 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from Exorcistic. Plus, Keke Palmer spilled the tea on her time in Cinderella, and major photo features included Rufus Wainwright's Opening Night with Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss & more and Mira Sorvino's Broadway bow. BroadwayWorld also covered industry news, review roundups, and updates from around the theatre world—including an in memoriam for Robert Redford, and announcements for John Lithgow in GIANT and Patti LuPone's return to Les Misérables. Read on for all the details and more highlights to start your day off right!
Gwendolyn Sanford & Brandon Jay Break Down the Music of ROMY & MICHELE
What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score. Today we continue the series with Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay, who wrote the score for the coolest new off-Broadway musical Romy & Michele. Watch in this video!
Photos: Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris in ART on Broadway
You can now get a first look at Art on Broadway starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris, directed by Scott Ellis opens on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.
Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC
Classic Stage Company kicked off their 2025-2026 season last night with the first of two benefit concert performances of The Rink. See photos here and learn more!
| Keke Palmer Reveals What CINDERELLA Song Was Hardest to Sing on Broadway
by Michael Major
While on a new episode of Hot Ones with Sean Evans, Keke Palmer joked about having to lean into her classical tone while starring in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway. Watch video clips!. (more...)
| Exclusive: Emma Hunton Sings 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from EXORCISTIC
by Joey Mervis
Watch in this video as Emma Hunton is joined by Andy Roninson on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform, 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from Exorcistic.. (more...)
| Video: Casey Likes Sings Elton John, Broadway at 54 Below
by Michael Major
54 Below has shared footage from Casey Likes' cabaret show, Back to the Past. Watch videos of 'Wanted Dead or Alive,' along with Elton John's 'Rocket Man.' Likes also performed medleys, with songs from Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, and more.. (more...)
| Photos: Rufus Wainwright, Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss & More at OPENING NIGHT
by Jennifer Broski
Just last night, Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, Betsy Wolfe, Patti LuPone, Elizabeth Teeter, and Justin Vivian Bond, gathered at Town Hall for Rufus Wainwright's one-night-only concert presentation of John Cassavetes’ Opening Night. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Mira Sorvino Takes Her First Broadway Bow in CHICAGO
by Bruce Glikas
Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino took her first Broadway bow, making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” in Chicago on Broadway on September 15. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Exclusive: Backstage With Mira Sorvino and Angela Grovey at CHICAGO
Photos: Dylan Mulvaney Meets the Press Ahead of THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Returns to South Korea With 10th Anniversary Production and Film Adaptation
by Stephi Wild
Following the success of Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway, the musical is going back to its roots, with a new Korean production as well as the show's film adaptation heading to Korean cinemas.. (more...)
John Lithgow To Star As Author Roald Dahl In Olivier-Winning GIANT On Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
GIANT, the Olivier Award-winning play by Mark Rosenblatt, will arrive on Broadway in Spring 2026 following acclaimed, sold-out runs at London’s Royal Court Theatre and on the West End.. (more...)
