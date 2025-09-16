 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: Casey Likes Sings Elton John, Broadway at 54 Below

Casey Likes: Back to the Past took place on August 27, 29, and 30.

By: Sep. 16, 2025
Click Here for More on 54 Below
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

54 Below has shared new footage from Casey Likes' recent cabaret show, Back to the Past, which took place on August 27, 29, and 30. The performance featured renditions of "Wanted Dead or Alive," along with Elton John's "Rocket Man." Likes also performed a series of medleys, with songs from Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, and more.

In the cabaret performance, Likes looked back on the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more. The concert explored genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests.

Casey Likes can currently be seen Off-Broadway in Heathers the Musical. He made his breakthrough originating the role of William Miller in Almost Famous: The Musical, earning a Theatre World Award in 2023. He then starred as Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway, earning an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination.

"Wanted Dead or Alive"

Medley with Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, & More

Broadway Medley With Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, & More

Elton John's "Rocket Man"


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
1 user

Art
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos