Video: Casey Likes Sings Elton John, Broadway at 54 Below

54 Below has shared new footage from Casey Likes' recent cabaret show, Back to the Past, which took place on August 27, 29, and 30. The performance featured renditions of "Wanted Dead or Alive," along with Elton John's "Rocket Man." Likes also performed a series of medleys, with songs from Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, and more.

In the cabaret performance, Likes looked back on the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more. The concert explored genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests.

Casey Likes can currently be seen Off-Broadway in Heathers the Musical. He made his breakthrough originating the role of William Miller in Almost Famous: The Musical, earning a Theatre World Award in 2023. He then starred as Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway, earning an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination.

"Wanted Dead or Alive"

Medley with Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, & More

Broadway Medley With Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, & More