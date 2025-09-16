Katie Brayben, Kate Fleetwood, Jamie Parker Will Lead INTO THE WOODS At The Bridge Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced for a brand-new staging of Into The Woods at the Bridge Theatre. The production, helmed by director Jordan Fein with set and Costume Designer Tom Scutt, will begin previews on Tuesday 2 December 2025 with opening night set for Thursday 11 December. Into The Woods will play for 20 weeks until Saturday 18 April 2026.

Taking to the stage will be Valda Aviks (The Addams Family Musical – original UK tour) as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer (The Wizard of Oz – London Palladium) as Cinderella's Father, Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye – Broadway & Almeida; Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Baker's Wife, Bella Brown (Evita – London Palladium) as Rapunzel, Chumisa Dornford-May (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse; Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical) as Cinderella, Kate Fleetwood (London Road – National Theatre; Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Witch, Jo Foster (Why Am I So Single? – Garrick Theatre) as Jack, Michael Gould (Oedipus – Wyndham's Theatre) as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Jennifer Hepburn (Mamma Mia! – Novello Theatre) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Hana Ichijo (The Baker's Wife – Menier Chocolate Factory) as Lucinda, Julie Jupp (A Christmas Carol – Old Vic) as Jack's Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane) as Florinda, Gracie McGonigal (The Little Big Things – Soho Place) as Little Red Ridinghood, Hughie O'Donnell (King Lear – Wyndham's Theatre) as the Steward, Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Palace Theatre; Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play) as the Baker, Oliver Savile (Wicked – Apollo Victoria) as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf and Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera – His Majesty's Theatre) as Rapunzel's Prince.

Completing the cast are Standbys Taite-Elliot Drew (Cabaret – The Kit Kat Club), Jacob Fowler (Heathers – The Other Palace), Sophie Linder-Lee (Wicked – Apollo Victoria) and Chloe Saracco (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse).

Director Jordan Fein commented, "I'm thrilled and honoured to direct this new production of Into The Woods at The Bridge. It's a musical that speaks to the necessity and power of community through the brilliant music and words of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. To create this production with such an extraordinary cast and creative team is an actual dream come true."

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's dazzling musical, the Baker, the Baker's Wife, the Witch, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella and Rapunzel take us beyond happy ever after to discover what really matters.

Sondheim and Lapine's second collaboration after Sunday in the Park with George brilliantly weaves together four Grimms' fairy-tales. On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into The Woods won Tony awards each for Sondheim (Best Original Score) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 2010). This will be its first major London production since 2016.