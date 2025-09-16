Exclusive: Backstage With Mira Sorvino and Angela Grovey at CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino took her first Broadway bow, making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” in Chicago on Broadway on September 15. Alongside her, Angela Grovey joined the cast as “Matron Mama Morton."

BroadwayWorld was there for their first performance and you can check out photos of the duo backstage below!

About Mira Sorvino

Sorvino can most recently be seen as Rosemary in the Starz horror-comedy series “Shining Vale”, from creators Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, and in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed anthology series “American Crime Story: Impeachment” for FX, as Monica Lewinsky’s mother Marcia Lewis. The latter was her second collaboration with Murphy following the Netflix limited series “Hollywood”, in which she played the Lana Turner-inspired star Jeanne Crandall.

She was recently seen as the police captain opposite Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani in the 20th Century feature Stuber, and in Quibi/Roku’s excellent short form series The Expecting for director Mary Harron. Upcoming films include Sound of Freedom opposite Jim Caviezel, and Lamborghini opposite Gabriel Byrne.

Sorvino won the Academy Award, a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle for her performance in Mighty Aphrodite. She received additional Golden Globe nominations for her performances in the miniseries Human Trafficking (opposite Donald Sutherland) and for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in HBO’s Norma Jean and Marilyn (also earning her an Emmy Award nomination). In 2016, she was awarded Best Supporting Actress by the Milano International Film Festival for her work in Mothers and Daughters opposite Sharon Stone and Susan Sarandon.

Grovey has captivated audiences on stage and screen with her scene stealing performances. Returning to the Onyx Collective/Hulu series “Reasonable Doubt” for Season 3 airing on September 18, Angela plays “Krystal” the brutally honest, savvy and smart as a tack assistant to Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a high powered criminal defense attorney dealing with her past traumas and wild interpretations of the law. Angela was also recently featured in the animated film Spellbound with Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and Rachel Zegler.

About Angela Grovey

Angela's career has spanned prestigious stages across the United States, including some of her favorite New York credits such as Wig Out and The Wiz with Ashanti. She then landed the role of “Earla" the exuberant choir member in the musical movie Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton.

Shortly thereafter, Angela made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway cast of Leap of Faith and then was featured in the original Broadway cast of Escape to Margaritaville. She also appeared in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular for two years before doing the national tours of The Play That Goes Wrong and Newsies. In 2021, she led Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives in Central Park which has also been airing as part of “Great Performances” on PBS.

On TV, Angela has appeared guest starring on such notable shows as Amazon's “Modern Love” (season 2), NBC's “The Blacklist,” HBO's “High Maintenance,” Showtime's “Ray Donovan,” Netflix's “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Iron Fist” as well as recurred on the hit NBC series “30 Rock.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas