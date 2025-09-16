Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH Gets a Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated Original Cast Recording of Gavin Creel’s acclaimed theatrical production of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, will be released on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, on all major digital streaming platforms under the title Walk on Through: Live at MCC.

Recorded live at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater just days before the final performance of the sold-out, extended Off-Broadway run, the album captures the vibrant spirit, intimate storytelling, and infectious music of Creel’s theatrical songwriting debut.

The album features 25 tracks, including 16 original songs and selections of dialogue chronicling Creel’s whimsical and deeply personal journey through The Metropolitan Museum of Art. A blend of pop, theatricality, and humor, Walk on Through: Live at MCC explores what it means to engage with art, creativity, and identity—even when you’ve never set foot in a museum before.

The original cast recording features Tony Award Winner Gavin Creel with Sasha Allen (Hair), Madeline Benson (Waitress), Chris Peters ("Chris Peters, Grown-Up Singer"), Corey Rawls (The Secret Life of Bees), Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook), Scott Wasserman (Hamilton).

Orchestrations and arrangements are by Benson, Peters, Rawls, and Wasserman, with electronic music design by Wasserman and production sound design by Alex Neumann.

Creel, who passed away on September 30, 2024, poured his heart, humor, and humanity into this project. Walk on Through: Live at MCC stands as both a personal legacy and a tribute to the transformative power of art.

The original cast recording is produced by Madeline Benson and Chris Peters, and the Executive Producer is Sara Bareilles. The album was mixed by Meg Toohey and mastered by Fred Kevorkian, with additional production by Scott Wasserman.

“This show was Gavin’s love letter to curiosity, creativity, and connection,” said co producer Sara Bareilles. “It’s impossible to hear these songs without feeling his spirit— generous, inquisitive, and full of joy.”

Advance sign-ups for the album begin today, September 16, 2025

Listeners can pre-save the album on their preferred digital platforms starting today. Beginning September 30, visit walkonthrough.com for full track listings and to learn more about the Met artworks that inspired each song.

Originally commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Live Arts department, Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice premiered at MCC Theater (Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Co-Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) in association with producers Jenny Gersten and Kevin Ryan, and Executive Producer Devin Keudell. The show premiered in November 2023 and was directed by Linda Goodrich, with music direction by Madeline Benson. Due to popular demand, the production received multiple extensions, ultimately concluding its run on January 7, 2024.

The show’s premiere at MCC was made possible with the generous support of co producers Sara Bareilles, David Hyde Pierce, Jim and Nancy Creel, Ann Tenenbaum, Haris Schwartzberg, Karen Johnston, Lisa Alexander-Taylor, Diane Scott Carter, Bobbie Theodore, Nicole and Steven Eisenberg, Seth Hoff, Matthew and Erin Greenhouse, Dani Litwak, Nina Charnoff, Timothy and Jenny Popp, Heather McRay, Donald Ware, Janet Spitzer, Daryl Morey, Marianne Mills and the Ryan Family.

The album is made possible by the generous support of individuals: Nicole and Steven Eisenberg, Jenny Gersten, Marianne Mills and David Hyde Pierce.

Production credits for Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice include I. Javier Ameijeiras (scenic design), Jeff Mahshie (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Alex Neumann (sound design), David Bengali (production design), Laura Hirschberg (production stage manager), Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect (DEI Consultant),The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting).

Commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Walk on Through was developed at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s 2022 National Music Theater Conference (Tiffani Gavin, Executive Director; Alexander Gemignani, Artistic Director) and supported by the Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director).