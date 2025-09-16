Enter a Lottery to See Tom Felton's First Performance in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is launching a special one-time-only in-person lottery on Tuesday, September 30th where fans can enter for the chance to win two tickets to Tom Felton’s Broadway debut performance in the show on Tuesday, November 11th.

The lottery will open that day for entries at 4pm in-person at the Lyric Theatre (214 W 43rd St, NYC) and the drawing will take place, at random, at 5pm. The first name drawn will get two free tickets to Mr. Felton's first performance along with two signed show posters. The next 19 names drawn (for 19 years later) will have exclusive access to buy up to two tickets for $50 each for select performances during Mr. Felton's run.

And, you never know who might show up to surprise fans that day!

Tom Felton will play a limited 26-week engagement through May 10, 2026, only at New York City’s Lyric Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at www.HarryPotterBroadway.com.

More About the In-Person Lottery on September 30

Rules: You must be there in person to accept your prize. Must bring an ID to accept your prize. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be resold, auctioned, or exchanged for cash or any other consideration. Any attempt to resell or transfer a prize will result in the prize being void.

Terms & Conditions: Tickets are available for $50 for performances Tuesday through Thursday, beginning November 18. All tickets include a $2.50 facility fee. Tickets are only available in person at the Lyric Theater Box office on September 30th, for up to 19 winners. Offer not valid for performances 12/22/2025 through 1/2/2026. Limit 2 tickets per person. Ticket locations are subject to availability. Offer is subject to change. Available while supplies last.

For more information, visit https://broadway.harrypottertheplay.com/tf-lottery-terms-and-conditions/.

About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. It’s now the 3rd longest running Broadway play of all time. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.