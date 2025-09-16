Darilyn Burtley and More to Join TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New cast members have been revealed for the continuation of the North American tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. The tour will hold technical rehearsals and launch at Lied Center for the Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 8, 2025 and go on to visit over 60 cities.

The cast is led by Darilyn Burtley. Burtley is a Chicago-born actor and vocalist whose career spans theatre, television, and concert stages including Lyric Opera of Chicago and the hit television series “Chicago P.D.” and “The Chi.”

Darilyn Burtley is joined on tour by Monty Kane (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), K. Bernice (Zelma Bullock), India Shelbi Boone (Tina Turner at certain performances), Eva Ruwé (Gran Georgeanna) and Eleni Kutay, (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Brooke Aneece, Brooke Bailey, Moriah J. Baskett, Tiffany Beckford, Lamar Burns, Kyle Channell, Meleeke Christopher, Lee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert Davis, Claire Davy, Tiyanna Gentry, Jordan Estella Hankerson, Jonathan Heller, Auset Jones, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Collin Kilfeather, Morgan Lewis, Danezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jadyn Romè, Ned Way, Richard Yarrell III.

The tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America. TINA -The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring true story of a woman who defied racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. This smash-hit stage production celebrates Tina Turner’s resilience, talent, and triumphant rise from a small-town girl with a big voice to an international icon.

Featuring some of her biggest hits, “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “The Best,” and “River Deep – Mountain High,” the show has captivated over 8 million theatergoers worldwide with its powerful message and electrifying energy.