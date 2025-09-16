Patti LuPone, Michael Ball and More to Join LES MISÉRABLES Gala Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LES MISÉRABLES will celebrate its 40th Birthday in London’s West End on Wednesday 8 October 2025 with a special charity gala performance.

A company of nearly 100 performers, including a star-studded line up of guest artists from the first 40 years of Les Mis such as Patti LuPone, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Samantha Barks, Matt Lucas, Frances Ruffelle, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Gerónimo Rauch, Jeremy Secomb and Bonnie Langford plus many more will join the Anniversary Celebration Cast in a special finale.

All proceeds from the Gala Performance will go to two UK charities whose work particularly resonates with Victor Hugo’s timeless story about the young Jean Valjean who needed to steal a loaf of bread to feed his family: The Felix Project and UKHarvest, who both work tirelessly to rescue fresh and healthy food and redistribute to those in need in London and around the country.

Cameron Mackintosh said:

“It is an extraordinary feeling to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary of Les Misérables on London’s Shaftesbury Avenue. Having staged several of our other milestone performances in iconic venues like the Royal Albert Hall for our 10th or the o2 Arena for our 25th, I wanted to bring this special celebration home back to its roots, in the theatre, where the British version first started at the Barbican in October 1985.

Unlike any other musical in history, Les Misérables has continuously triumphed in, not one, but two different and equally successful stagings of the musical, a hugely successful Oscar-winning movie, and spectacular staged concerts in both vast arenas and theatres around the world. Victor Hugo’s creation has proved to have no bounds, continuing to reach new corners of the Earth, playing to different races in their own languages, swept along by Boublil and Schönberg’s inspirational musical score. The reaction of the audience, wherever they are on the planet, is always uplifting; just as Victor Hugo hoped it would be when he first published the novel in 1845. Wouldn’t I love to be around for that bi-centennial!

So, for our actual anniversary on October 8th, I am thrilled that our wonderful company will be joined for one night only by some of our most celebrated, ever-growing family of alumni from the last 40 years in a special finale. We are limited by the 1,100-seat capacity of the Sondheim Theatre and the number of guests who have been involved in Les Mis over the past four decades, but we wanted to make at least 500 tickets available to fans.

This country, like many other parts of the world, continue to face the critical issues at the core of Victor Hugo’s story: hunger and poverty. So, everybody involved in Les Misérables wished to donate all the proceeds of what promises to be an extraordinary evening to two charities that continually fight to end hunger in England by redistributing fresh and healthy food to those in need: The Felix Project and UKHarvest.”

For this very special 40th Anniversary Gala performance of Les Misérables, at least 500 tickets (approximately half of the house) will be available to purchase with prices ranging from £25 to £250. A very limited number of £500 Platinum Anniversary tickets, to include pre and post-show hospitality at the theatre as well as a limited-edition print, will also be available to buy. All proceeds from this Anniversary Gala performance will be donated to the British charities The Felix Project and UKHarvest.

To sign-up for priority access, please go to www.delfontmackintosh.co.uk/LesMis40. Registration closes at 4pm on Thursday 18 September, after which patrons who have registered will receive full details of how to book.

The box office for patrons who have signed up for priority access will open at 11am on Friday 19 September 2025 with general tickets going on sale at 1pm.