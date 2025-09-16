Exclusive: Emma Hunton Sings 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from EXORCISTIC

Click Here for More on In Performance

Take it from Emma Hunton and Michael Shaw Fisher: "When you do a parody of the Exorcist, nobody is going to come out unscathed..."

Exorcistic: The Rock Musical is officially rolling heads at The Asylum NYC. Written by Fisher, who serves as the book writer, composer, and lyricist, the show stars Hunton and a cast that throws themselves headfirst into the chaos. With its self-aware nods to horror classics, explosive live band, and over-the-top humor, every performance is as thrilling as it is hilarious.

"'Make Peace With Your Demons' is a song that happens at the end of the show," explained Hunton. "Without giving too much away, over the course of our play, you see people actually become possessed... this is sort of wrapping all of that up at the end of show. We see who is left with this curse and who has to deal with the repercussions."

Watch in this video as she is joined by Andy Roninson on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform, "Make Peace with Your Demons."