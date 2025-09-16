John Lithgow To Star As Author Roald Dahl In Olivier-Winning GIANT On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GIANT, the Olivier Award-winning play by Mark Rosenblatt, will arrive on Broadway in Spring 2026 following acclaimed, sold-out runs at London's Royal Court Theatre and on the West End.



GIANT, the Olivier Award-winning play by Mark Rosenblatt, will arrive on Broadway in Spring 2026 following acclaimed, sold-out runs at London’s Royal Court Theatre and on the West End.

Starring two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner with design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley, GIANT will begin previews Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at a Shubert theater to be announced for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

Tickets will go on sale to the public in October 2025. Fans can sign up for early access at gianttheplay.com.

About the Play

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. One chance to make amends. Following its Olivier Award wins, GIANT dramatizes the story of Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

On behalf of the producers, Brian and Dayna Lee said: “GIANT is a powerful reminder that live theatre sparks vital conversation and deeper connection. The acclaim from its West End run speaks to the resonance of Mark Rosenblatt’s writing and John Lithgow’s stunning performance. We are honored to bring this timely work to Broadway.”

Playwright Mark Rosenblatt added: “My debut play GIANT was written on spec in my kitchen with no assurance it would ever get produced. To see it premiere at the Royal Court, transfer to the West End, and now open on Broadway with John Lithgow is truly the stuff of dreams.”

Lithgow, returning to Broadway for the first time since 2019, said: “Being a part of GIANT has been the most challenging and exciting stage experience of my career. I play Roald Dahl, a man of dizzying complexity, on a day of crisis in his life. The story takes place forty years ago, but it resonates powerfully with today. No play I’ve ever been in has had such an impact on audiences.”

Director Nicholas Hytner said: “It’s a great privilege to be on Broadway with this superb play and to be working again with John Lithgow, one of the English-speaking world’s greatest actors.”

More information on theater, opening night, casting, and additional design team will be announced later.

About the Artists

John Lithgow (Roald Dahl)

Two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow has had an acclaimed career across film, television, and stage. His credits include The World According to Garp, Dexter, The Crown, The Old Man (FX), and more than two dozen Broadway productions, from The Changing Room to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. He most recently starred in Giant in London, earning the Olivier Award for Best Actor.

Nicholas Hytner (Director)

Co-Founder of London’s Bridge Theatre and former Director of The National Theatre (2003–2015), Hytner has directed award-winning productions including The History Boys, One Man, Two Guvnors, and Carousel. His film credits include The Madness of King George and The Lady in the Van. He won three Tony Awards, three Olivier Awards, and a BAFTA.

Mark Rosenblatt (Playwright)

Rosenblatt’s debut play Giant premiered at the Royal Court in 2024 and transferred to the West End in 2025, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Play. An acclaimed director, his past work includes The Dybbuk, Waiting for Godot, and Fruit Trilogy. His film Ganef was Oscar-longlisted.

Bob Crowley (Design)

Crowley is a seven-time Tony Award-winning designer whose work includes The History Boys, An American in Paris, Mary Poppins, and The Inheritance. He has also designed extensively for the Royal Ballet, Royal Opera House, and The National Theatre.