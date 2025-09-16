Keke Palmer Reveals What CINDERELLA Song Was Hardest to Sing on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Keke Palmer is opening up about adding some spice to Rodgers and Hammerstein while eating some seriously spicy chicken wings. While on a new episode of Hot Ones with Sean Evans, Palmer joked about having to lean into her classical tone while starring in Cinderella on Broadway.

When asked what the hardest Rodgers and Hammerstein song to sing eight times a week was, Palmer shared that it was difficult to shed her R&B tone while singing "In My Own Little Corner."

"It's too much because when I first started doing Broadway, I was trying to do it R&B," she joked. "They were like, 'Slow it down, mama.' They were like, 'This isn't Mary J. Blige Cinderella.'"

Palmer flawlessly performed both her versions of the song while eating a hot wing, sharing that she cherishes her experience on Broadway.

"That is tough to do. But you know, I did my bit. I did my thing. I learned how to do that classical vibe and it's a time that I will remember forever. But that song was no joke."

Watch Keke Palmer sing "In My Own Little Corner" in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella below.