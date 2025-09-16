 tracker
Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC

The Rink concludes with a second performance tonight, Tuesday, September 16 at 7pm.

Classic Stage Company kicked off their 2025-2026 season last night with the first of two benefit concert performances of The Rink, featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Click here for photos of Monday night’s performance.

The Rink, which concludes with a second performance tonight, Tuesday, September 16 at 7pm, stars Tony Award winners Beth Leavel as Anna and Jessie Mueller as Angel, with Alex Boniello, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, Michael McCormick, Mason Reeves, Joe Aaron Reid, Alex Gemignani, and Sofie Nesanelis.

"It's a big year at CSC, and we kicked it off in truly classic fashion with last night's first of two sold out concert performances of The Rink,” said Jill Rafson, CSC Producing Artistic Director. “What an incredible way to start our 2025-26 season, and there's so much more ahead. With the stellar cast just announced for The Baker's Wife, the theatrical ingenuity of Marcel on the Train, and the historic New York premiere of Thornton Wilder's final play The Emporium, we'll be busy on 13th Street, and there's not a moment to be missed."

Photo credit:  Allison Stock

Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC Image
Jessie Mueller, John Kander, Beth Leavel, Sofie Nesanelis

Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC Image
The Cast of The Rink with composer John Kander

Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC Image
The Cast and Creative Team of The Rink with composer John Kander

Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC Image
Jessie Mueller and Beth Leavel

Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC Image
Joe Aaron Reid, Michael McCormick, Alex Gemignani, Mason Reeves, Alex Boniello, and Santino Fontana

Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC Image
Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller

Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC Image
Joe Aaron Reid, Alex Gemignani, Michael McCormick, Santino Fontana, Mason Reeves, and Alex Boniello

Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC Image
Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller

Photos: Jessie Mueller, Beth Leavel and More in THE RINK Concert at CSC Image
Curtain Call


