Photos: Mira Sorvino Takes Her First Broadway Bow in CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino took her first Broadway bow, making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” in Chicago on Broadway on September 15. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Sorvino will continue performances through Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Sorvino can most recently be seen as Rosemary in the Starz horror-comedy series “Shining Vale”, from creators Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, and in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed anthology series “American Crime Story: Impeachment” for FX, as Monica Lewinsky’s mother Marcia Lewis. The latter was her second collaboration with Murphy following the Netflix limited series “Hollywood”, in which she played the Lana Turner-inspired star Jeanne Crandall.

She was recently seen as the police captain opposite Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani in the 20th Century feature Stuber, and in Quibi/Roku’s excellent short form series The Expecting for director Mary Harron. Upcoming films include Sound of Freedom opposite Jim Caviezel, and Lamborghini opposite Gabriel Byrne.

Sorvino won the Academy Award, a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle for her performance in Mighty Aphrodite. She received additional Golden Globe nominations for her performances in the miniseries Human Trafficking (opposite Donald Sutherland) and for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in HBO’s Norma Jean and Marilyn (also earning her an Emmy Award nomination). In 2016, she was awarded Best Supporting Actress by the Milano International Film Festival for her work in Mothers and Daughters opposite Sharon Stone and Susan Sarandon.

Other notable film performances include Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam, Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic, Nancy Savoca’s Union Square, Antoine Fuqua’s Replacement Killers, Robert Redford’s Quiz Show , the comedy cult classic Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, Ted Demme’s Beautiful Girls, Triumph of Love opposite Sir Ben Kingsley & produced by Bernardo Bertolucci, and opposite Mark Ruffalo and Joaquin Phoenix in Terry George’s Reservation Road.

Other television credits include the Netflix Film Badland opposite Bruce Dern, Condor opposite William Hurt and Max Irons, a memorable 4-episode turn on “Modern Family”, Startup opposite Ron Perlman, and the limited series “Intruders” opposite Millie Bobby Brown for BBC America.

She produced Griffin Dunne’s comedy Famous which was an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival, and associate produced Rob Weiss’ Amongst Friends and the documentary Freedom to Broadcast Hate.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas