MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Returns to South Korea With 10th Anniversary Production and Film Adaptation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the success of Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway, the musical is going back to its roots! The musical was developed into a Korean-language film adaptation in 2023 called "My Favorite Love Story" which, according to Aju Press, is hitting Korean cinemas in October.

Distributed by Kino Films, the film will premiere at Megabox across South Korea from October 2.

The film is directed by Lee Won-Hoe, and stars South Korean actors Shin Joo-hyeop and Kang Hye-in, who starred in the 2018 stage production of Maybe Happy Ending in Seoul, as the lead characters Oliver and Claire. The cast also includes Yoo Jun-sang as James, Oliver’s former owner.

Read more on Aju Press.

Also next month, Maybe Happy Ending will celebrate the 10th anniversary since its premiere in South Korea in 2026, with a new stage production in Seoul. The Korea Times reports that the revival will feature a new set, lighting, costume and projection designs. Returning from the original 2016 production will be Kim Jae-bum as Oliver, Jeon Mi-do and Choi Soo-jin as Claire, and Ko Hoon-jeong as James.

The production will play Yonkang Hall, from October 30-January 25, 2026.

“To have this story continue for 10 years feels like a small miracle. We’re especially grateful to the audiences who have joined us on this journey. We hope the upcoming performances will continue to knock on hearts and open doors, offering comfort and connection,” the show's writers, Will Aronson and Hue Park, said in a statement.

Read more on The Korea Times.

About Maybe Happy Ending

Maybe Happy Ending is a South Korean musical with lyrics written by Hue Park, music composed by Will Aronson, and book written by both Park and Aronson. The musical, which is performed without intermission, follows two human-like helper-bots, Oliver and Claire, who discover each other in Seoul later in the 21st century and develop a connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, exploring relationships, love and mortality.

Directed by Kim Dong-yeon, Maybe Happy Ending had its premiere in Seoul at Lifeway Hall in DCF Daemyung Cultural Factory in 2016. At the Korea Musical Awards, it was nominated for, and won, six awards, including Best Musical: Small Theatre, Music, Lyrics and Book. The musical also won four awards at the Yegreen Musical Awards including Musical of the Year and Music (Aronson).

Maybe Happy Ending has been revived several times in Korea and internationally, including a Broadway production that opened in 2024. It tied for a leading ten nominations at the 78th Tony Awards and won six, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score. It also won six Drama Desk Awards.