Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Here’s everything you need to get your day started on the Great White Way. Today’s headlines include Leslie Odom, Jr.’s highly anticipated return to Hamilton, plus dazzling new rehearsal shots as CHESS begins rehearsals with Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher. Looking beyond Broadway, nominations are now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide—make sure your favorites get recognized! Plus, your daily dose of can’t-miss videos: the stage adaptation of The Hunger Games heads into rehearsal, and Prime Video drops a teaser for HAZBIN HOTEL season two. Dive in and catch up on these highlights and more—all in today’s Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Saturday, September 13
Waiting for Godot begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway
Leslie Odom, Jr. has returned to his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton. He will perform through November 26. Check out photos of his return here!
|
Nominations Open For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Nominations are now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! The 2025 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.
|
Photos: CHESS Begins Rehearsals with Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele & Nicholas Christopher and More
Broadway is gearing up for one of the most anticipated productions of the season: CHESS. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, Nicholas Christopher, Sean Allan Krill, Bradley Dean, Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham, and the creative team as they gear up for their Broadway run.
|Must Watch
| Photos/Video: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE in Rehearsal
by Stephi Wild
New rehearsal photos and video have been released for the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name. Check out the photos and video here!. (more...)
| Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2
by Josh Sharpe
Prime Video has debuted a new teaser trailer for Season Two of the hit adult animated musical series, Hazbin Hotel. The trailer teases Vox’s dark rise to power against Charlie Morningstar and her hotel’s mission. Watch it now!. (more...)
|
Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2
Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Makes First Entrance in HAMILTON Return Engagement
Hot Photos
| Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Lady Patriot, a play written and directed by Ted Lange, will play a limited, 12-performance engagement, September 6 - 20, at Theatre Row. The official opening night was held on September 9. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Review: SHUCKED Pops at Broadwaysf's Curran Theatre
by Linda Hodges
SHUCKED opened last night at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre and let me just say—the show popped! The story begins in the idyllic and insulated, corn-reliant town of Cob County, where a wedding is about to take place—until the corn suddenly begins to wither, threatening the town’s very existence.. (more...)
| Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos from Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning play, INDECENT, performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts. Learn more here! . (more...)
Jon M. Chu Previews New Songs, Themes in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
With only a few short months until Wicked: For Good, director Jon M. Chu is teasing what fans can expect from the new songs in the highly anticipated conclusion of the film adaptation.. (more...)
Listen: Lea Michele Sings 'Someone Else's Story' from CHESS
by Nicole Rosky
Rehearsals are officially underway for Chess, which begins previews on October 15 at the Imperial Theatre. Check out a first listen of “Someone Else’s Story” performed by Lea Michele here!. (more...)
Dick Van Dyke 100th Birthday Documentary Set for December Theatrical Release
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of Dick Van Dyke's 100th birthday this December, Fathom Entertainment will release a brand-new film, Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration, in theaters on December 13 and 14.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
