Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025

September 11, 2025

Sep. 11, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! Here’s everything you need to get your day started on the Great White Way. Today’s headlines include Leslie Odom, Jr.’s highly anticipated return to Hamilton, plus dazzling new rehearsal shots as CHESS begins rehearsals with Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher. Looking beyond Broadway, nominations are now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide—make sure your favorites get recognized! Plus, your daily dose of can’t-miss videos: the stage adaptation of The Hunger Games heads into rehearsal, and Prime Video drops a teaser for HAZBIN HOTEL season two. Dive in and catch up on these highlights and more—all in today’s Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Saturday, September 13
Waiting for Godot begins previews on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image
Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway

Leslie Odom, Jr. has returned to his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton. He will perform through November 26. Check out photos of his return here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image
Nominations Open For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Nominations are now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! The 2025 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image
Photos: CHESS Begins Rehearsals with Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele & Nicholas Christopher and More

Broadway is gearing up for one of the most anticipated productions of the season: CHESS. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, Nicholas Christopher, Sean Allan Krill, Bradley Dean, Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham, and the creative team as they gear up for their Broadway run.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image Photos/Video: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE in Rehearsal
by Stephi Wild
New rehearsal photos and video have been released for the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name. Check out the photos and video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2
by Josh Sharpe
Prime Video has debuted a new teaser trailer for Season Two of the hit adult animated musical series, Hazbin Hotel. The trailer teases Vox’s dark rise to power against Charlie Morningstar and her hotel’s mission. Watch it now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image Video: James Corden Talks Returning to Broadway in ART, Reflects on Hosting THE LATE LATE SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Earlier this week, Tony Award winner James Corden visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his experience in Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed play Art and look back on his prior work on Broadway and as host of The Late Late Show. Watch the interview now.. (more...)

Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Makes First Entrance in HAMILTON Return Engagement
by Stephi Wild
Returning to his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. re-joined the Broadway cast. Check out a video of his first entrance here!. (more...)

Videos: & JULIET Tour Cast Sings Through LEGALLY BLONDE For a Birthday Party
by Michael Major
While the & Juliet national tour has not played in Cambridge, MA, the cast took a trip to Harvard for a special performance of Legally Blonde the Musical! Watch videos of Nicole Lamb celebrating her birthday with a sing-through of Legally Blonde.. (more...)

Video: Rory O’Malley Performs New 'I Want' Song for LeFou Inspired by BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
by Josh Sharpe
A newly written musical number imagines what it would be like if Beauty and the Beast's LeFou had an 'I Want' song. The explores a different side of the character, following the sidekick as he struggles with his feelings for Gaston and dreams of a quiet life they could share together. Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Teach Music to Kids in New Episode of CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE
by Josh Sharpe
Reneé Rapp is kicking off Season 2 of Celebrity Substitute, the digital series from Julian Shapiro-Barnum and Broadway composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. In the new episode, the Mean Girls star surprises a classroom of kids by becoming their music teacher for the day. Watch it now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Lady Patriot, a play written and directed by Ted Lange, will play a limited, 12-performance engagement, September 6 - 20, at Theatre Row. The official opening night was held on September 9. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image Review: SHUCKED Pops at Broadwaysf's Curran Theatre
by Linda Hodges
SHUCKED opened last night at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre and let me just say—the show popped! The story begins in the idyllic and insulated, corn-reliant town of Cob County, where a wedding is about to take place—until the corn suddenly begins to wither, threatening the town’s very existence.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025 Image Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos from Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning play, INDECENT, performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts. Learn more here! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Major Attaway, Cicily Daniels, and More Will Lead Industry Presentation of New Musical GOLDEN
by Stephi Wild
GOLDEN, a new musical, will have industry presentations on Wednesday,  September 17 and Thursday, September 18, 2025. Learn more about the musical here!. (more...)
Anita Waxman Joins Team of SALVATOR MUNDI Musical
by Stephi Wild
Salvator Mundi!, The Musical - now carrying the working title Salvator Mundi - The Greatest Story Ever Sold - has added Anita Waxman, principal of Alexis Productions and a Tony-winning Broadway producer.. (more...)
HB Studio Reveals New Shared Leadership Structure
by Stephi Wild
In July of 2025, HB Studio's Board of Directors voted unanimously in approval of a new shared leadership structure to guide the organization into its next chapter. . (more...)
The Kilroys Reveal 14 New Members
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Kilroys, a collective of artists, producers, educators and organizers who are done talking about gender parity and are taking action, revealed the fourteen members of their new cohort. Learn more.. (more...)
TRU to Present 'The Arts And Activism: How Theater Can Open (and Change) Minds'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year with the upcoming event The Arts and Activism: How Theater Can Open (and Change) Minds.. (more...)
Global Creatures Secures Rights to Produce Stage Adaptation of Trent Dalton's BOY SWALLOWS UNIVERSE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Global Creatures has secured the stage rights to develop and produce a live stage theatrical adaptation of Trent Dalton’s beloved, multi-award-winning novel, Boy Swallows Universe.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Jacob Ming-Trent, Marissa Rosen and More Complete the Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Center has revealed the complete cast for the Annual Gala Presentation Bat Boy: The Musical. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Jon M. Chu Previews New Songs, Themes in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
With only a few short months until Wicked: For Good, director Jon M. Chu is teasing what fans can expect from the new songs in the highly anticipated conclusion of the film adaptation.. (more...)

Listen: Lea Michele Sings 'Someone Else's Story' from CHESS
by Nicole Rosky
Rehearsals are officially underway for Chess, which begins previews on October 15 at the Imperial Theatre. Check out a first listen of “Someone Else’s Story” performed by Lea Michele here!. (more...)

KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour to Welcome New Cast Members
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Marcus Phillips will assume the role of Seth in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO. Learn more about the new cast members in the tour and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Review: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY, Marylebone Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Putin, Chekhov, Trump, art, principles, punishment, love, hate and that iconic, topless-on-a-horse photo of Mad Vlad. And much, much, more.. (more...)
HAMILTON Theatrical Release Earns $10 Million in Weekend Box Office Sales
by Josh Sharpe
The filmed capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, which opened in theaters nationwide last Friday, earned between $9 and $10 million in box office sales this past weekend.. (more...)

Dick Van Dyke 100th Birthday Documentary Set for December Theatrical Release
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of Dick Van Dyke's 100th birthday this December, Fathom Entertainment will release a brand-new film, Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration, in theaters on December 13 and 14.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Harry Connick, Jr.

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Some birds sing when the sun shines bright.
Our praise is not for them.
But the ones who sing in the dead of night.
We raise our cups to them."

- Hadestown
  

