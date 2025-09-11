Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2025

Video: James Corden Talks Returning to Broadway in ART, Reflects on Hosting THE LATE LATE SHOW

by Josh Sharpe

Earlier this week, Tony Award winner James Corden visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his experience in Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed play Art and look back on his prior work on Broadway and as host of The Late Late Show. Watch the interview now.. (more...)

Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2

by Josh Sharpe

Prime Video has debuted a new teaser trailer for Season Two of the hit adult animated musical series, Hazbin Hotel. The trailer teases Vox’s dark rise to power against Charlie Morningstar and her hotel’s mission. Watch it now!. (more...)

Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Makes First Entrance in HAMILTON Return Engagement

by Stephi Wild

Returning to his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. re-joined the Broadway cast. Check out a video of his first entrance here!. (more...)

Videos: & JULIET Tour Cast Sings Through LEGALLY BLONDE For a Birthday Party

by Michael Major

While the & Juliet national tour has not played in Cambridge, MA, the cast took a trip to Harvard for a special performance of Legally Blonde the Musical! Watch videos of Nicole Lamb celebrating her birthday with a sing-through of Legally Blonde.. (more...)

Video: Rory O’Malley Performs New 'I Want' Song for LeFou Inspired by BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

by Josh Sharpe

A newly written musical number imagines what it would be like if Beauty and the Beast's LeFou had an 'I Want' song. The explores a different side of the character, following the sidekick as he struggles with his feelings for Gaston and dreams of a quiet life they could share together. Watch the video!. (more...)