HAMILTON Theatrical Release Earns $10 Million in Weekend Box Office Sales

Amid ticket prices surging for the stage musical as Leslie Odom Jr. returns to Hamilton on Broadway, the demand remains high for Hamilton on the screen as well.

According to reports, the filmed capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit stage musical, which opened in theaters nationwide last Friday, earned nearly $10 million in box office sales this past weekend, debuting at Number 2 on the theatrical charts. Friday previews alone brought in nearly $4 million. Originally debuting on Disney+ in 2020, the proshot made its way to theaters in celebration of the musical's 10th anniversary.

The theatrical release of Hamilton expands upon the version available on Disney+ with the inclusion of “Reuniting the Revolution,” an exclusive special prologue to the film featuring all-new interviews with the original cast and creators as they reflect on the impact the show has had on their lives. Tickets for the theatrical screenings are available now here.

Hamilton premiered on Disney+ on July 3. It features the original Broadway cast, including Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.