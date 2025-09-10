Video: James Corden Talks Returning to Broadway in ART, Reflects on Hosting THE LATE LATE SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, Tony Award winner James Corden visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his experience in Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed play Art, which is currently running at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre. Corden stars as Yvan in the production, alongside Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris.

Art follows a trio of friends as they engage in a light-hearted debate about an expensive piece of art that turns into a larger discussion on much deeper issues. "It's funny, it's moving...and I have to say, it is extraordinarily good fun and I couldn't wish to go to work with two greater people," said Corden of the show and his co-stars.

During the interview, Corden also recalled working on his previous Broadway show, One Man, Two Guvnors, before taking over The Late Late Show, which he would host for eight years. "The last time I did play on Broadway was in this magnificent theatre called the Music Box Theatre, where I feel like I walked in there in 2012, and my life changed immeasurably in every single sort of way, really." Check out the full interview with the performer now. Currently in previews, ART officially opens on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, for a strictly limited, 17-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.

Corden is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning host, writer, producer, and actor. Theater credits include The Constituent (the Old Vic), One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre and Broadway; 2012 Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Play" and Olivier nomination for “Best Actor”), The History Boys (National Theatre and Broadway).

Recent television credits: co-creator, writer and star of Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (2025 BAFTA TV Award, broke records with 23.6 million viewership), star and executive producer of Jez Butterworth’s Mammals, host and co-executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden (6 Emmy Awards, 23 Emmy nominations, Critics’ Choice Award “Best Talk Show”), Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (Emmy Award), co-creator and executive producer of Carpool Karaoke: The Series (5 Emmy Awards), host of the 70thAnnual Tony Awards (Emmy Award), host of the 59th and 60th “Annual Grammy Awards (Emmy nominations).