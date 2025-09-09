Photos: CHESS Begins Rehearsals with Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele & Nicholas Christopher and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway is gearing up for one of the most anticipated productions of the season: Chess. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, Nicholas Christopher, Sean Allan Krill, Bradley Dean, Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham, and the creative team as they gear up for their Broadway run.

Previews begin Wednesday, October 15 at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), with an official opening night on Sunday, November 16.

The new production stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl), and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd). They are joined by Sean Allan Krill, Bradley Dean, Hannah Cruz, and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham.

A seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power, Chess follows two of the world’s greatest Chess players competing for more than victory, as the woman caught between them becomes entangled in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

This new production features a book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (Dopesick), music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus with Tim Rice, and is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) with choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress). Music supervision is by Brian Usifer.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson