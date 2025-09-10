Photos/Video: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New rehearsal photos and video have been released for the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name. Check out the photos and video here!

The company for The Hunger Games: On Stage includes: Mia Carragher (Katniss Everdeen), Euan Garrett (Peeta Mellark), Joshua Lacey (Haymitch Abernathy), Tristan Waterson (Gale Hawthorne), Tamsin Carroll (Effie Trinket), Stavros Demetraki (Caesar Flickerman), Nathan Ives-Moiba (Cinna & Mayor), Sophia Ally (Prim Everdeen & Ensemble), and Ruth Everett (Mrs. Everdeen & Ensemble).

The cast is completed by Aiya Agustin (Tribute - Rue), Geo Bailey (Swing), Alexandra Barredo (Ensemble), Imogen Brooke (Ensemble), Liana Cottrill (Tribute - Clove), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (Swing), Lewis Easter (Tribute - Marvel), Felix Garcia Guyer (Chief of Staff, Ensemble & Fight Captain), Marcellus Hill (Tribute - Thresh), Matthew Ives (Swing & Swing Captain) Jessica Lee (Tribute - Tippet), Mariana Lewis (Tribute - Glimmer), Kiera Milward (Swing), Felipe Pacheo (Tribute - Cato & Fight Captain), Redmond Rance (Tribute - Stele), Nathanael Saleh (Swing), Mark Samaras (Tribute - Drove), Artemis Stamouli (Tribute - Fossa & Movement Captain) and Rory Toms (Tribute – Fila.)

Performances will begin at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre on Monday, 20 October 2025.

The state-of-the-art Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is a brand-new 1,200 seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed especially to host this production. The theatre, which is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf will put spectators into the heart of the action.

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’s epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production will be helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman and most recently Hedda at Theatre Royal Bath), with a world-class creative team who will bring the show to breathtaking life.

The Hunger Games franchise encompasses five critically acclaimed novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office. Suzanne Collins’s latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was published by Scholastic in March 2025 and will be adapted into a major motion picture event to be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan