Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Makes First Entrance in HAMILTON Return Engagement

Leslie Odom, Jr. is back in the room where it happens! Returning to his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton, Odom Jr. re-joined the Broadway cast officially on September 9. He will perform through November 26. Check out a video of his first entrance back in the show below!

Leslie Odom Jr. was joined in the original cast of Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff. Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton’s Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, on August 6, 2025.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.