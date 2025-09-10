Dick Van Dyke 100th Birthday Documentary Set for December Theatrical Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of Dick Van Dyke's 100th birthday this December, Fathom Entertainment will release a brand-new film, Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration, in theaters on December 13 and 14.

Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration weaves together classic TV and film clips, new interviews with Van Dyke and his co-stars, and a visit with the star to his hometown of Danville, Illinois. The film offers a first-hand account of the man behind the performances, drawing from three decades of interviews conducted by the filmmakers with Van Dyke’s co-stars, including Mary Tyler Moore, Carl Reiner, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Betty White, and Tim Conway.

In addition, artists from across generations reflect on his versatile talent. Chita Rivera, in one of her final interviews, recalls Van Dyke’s explosive Tony Award winning breakout role as her co-star in Broadway’s Bye Bye Birdie; his The Comic co-star, Michele Lee praises his heartbreaking dramatic turn in the film; and Derek Hough, who choreographed his Kennedy Center Honors tribute, shares how Van Dyke’s joyful, physical style continues to inspire new generations of performers.

Additional insights come from renowned Broadway producer/director Richard Jay-Alexander and veteran entertainment journalist Gino Solamone, underscoring his lasting cultural impact. Finally, interviews with his hometown neighbors and longtime family friends offer poignant insights into Van Dyke’s early years and the enduring place he holds in the hearts of Danville’s residents.

“This film has been a labor of love for more than thirty years,” says Executive Producer and Director Steve Boettcher. “We’ve spent decades interviewing Mr. Van Dyke and his friends and co-stars, capturing the moments and memories that define his incredible journey. From Broadway to Hollywood to his touching return to Danville, the film is a living tribute to one of the greatest entertainers in history — a man whose career has spanned more than 80 years and who’s still going strong! It’s a joyful celebration of a truly extraordinary life.”

At the center of the documentary is an exclusive in-depth interview with Dick Van Dyke himself. With warmth and trademark humor, Van Dyke shares personal memories and never-before-heard behind-the-scenes stories, from how he got his unlikely big Hollywood break, to his close relationships with Mary Tyler Moore and Julie Andrews, to the truth behind the rumor that he once fired iconic TV news anchorman Walter Cronkite.

The film also features clips from his beloved screen projects including Mary Poppins, Bye Bye Birdie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and TV series, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and Diagnosis Murder, alongside lesser-seen gems including his EMMY®-winning variety show (which at one point even surpassed Saturday Night Live in the ratings,) musical adventures with acapella group The Vantastix, and appearances in Mary Poppins Returns and Night at the Museum.

Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration is bookended with a deeply personal return to where it all began, Dick’s hometown of Danville, Illinois, where he takes the stage once again at his old high school nearly eighty years after his first performance there. The filmmakers were granted exclusive behind-the-scenes access, capturing intimate, unscripted moments that highlight both his humility and enduring love of performing for audiences.

The movie will have its premiere at the Fischer Theatre in Danville in early December, before hitting theaters on December 13. Tickets will be available beginning October 31 here.

In December, American Masters will air a new episode about the entertainer, also in celebration of his 100th birthday. That film features never-before-seen footage, photos, and home movies that detail Van Dyke’s career, and will air Friday, Dec. 12, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS.

At 99 years old, Dick Van Dyke continues to remain one of the most popular and beloved performers in show business history. After winning a Tony for Bye Bye Birdie, he returned to the stage in the 1970s and '80s with national tours of The Music Man and Damn Yankees.

In 1961, his superstar status was solidified with the debut of The Dick Van Dyke Show on CBS, winning three Emmys® for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy over the course of its six-season run. On the big screen, he starred in Bye Bye Birdie and Mary Poppins (1964). Other films include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), The Comic (1969), Dick Tracy (1990), the Night At The Museum films, the HBO documentary If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast (2017), and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).