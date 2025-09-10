Jon M. Chu Previews New Songs, Themes in WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

With only a few short months until Wicked: For Good, director Jon M. Chu is teasing what fans can expect from the highly anticipated conclusion of the film adaptation. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director shared how the theme of "home" guides the journey of both Glinda and Elphaba in the movie, and how that theme shaped the new songs.

"They're questioning, 'What is home? And what happens when you are fighting for a home that you realize doesn't even want you there, or was never meant for you? Do you defend it? Do you fight for it?" Chu explains.

The director has previously confirmed that composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz had written two new songs for the movie: one for Glinda and one for Elphaba. Like other Ozian musicals- The Wizard of Oz and The Wiz, for example- this theme of "home" finds its way into the movie's music as well.

"Both witches are trying to find their way home," Chu said. "Both of these songs are about how to do that, and it's questions that I've always wanted to hear from them in the stage show, but never got to. We get to take our time and explore those questions." Check out the full interview, where the director also reveals that the fan-favorite witches share more scenes together than in the stage musical, and shares exclusive new photos.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Director Jon M. Chu has previously confirmed several departures from the stage show, including the inclusion of Dorothy Gale and the addition of Glinda's wedding. “It's life or death for all of them, so a wedding seemed appropriate,” he said, also adding that it further complicates the dynamics between Glinda and Fiyero, as well as Glinda and Elphaba.

Watch a first look at the new movie and check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures