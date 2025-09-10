KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour to Welcome New Cast Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marcus Phillips will assume the role of Seth in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, PA. On that date, the tour will also welcome Max Santopietro as Aaron, Aidan B. Jones as an understudy for Seth, Aaron and Martin, and Benjamin Camenzuli as the understudy for Buddy. On September 23, 2025, Gabby Beredo will join the tour as Delia in San Antonio, TX.

They will join Ann Morrison (Kimberly), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), and Darron Hayes (Martin). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, and Bailey Ryon are the other understudies, and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.

Grace Capeless (Delia) will play her final performance on Sunday, September 21, 2025 in Houston, TX. Miguel Gil (Seth) and Pierce Wheeler (Aaron) will play their final performances on Sunday, October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, PA.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, was the most critically acclaimed musical of its season.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, KIMBERLY AKIMBO is also the winner of four additional Tony Awards: Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.