BOY SWALLOWS UNIVERSE Headed to the Stage with Global Creatures

Global Creatures, the company behind the Tony-winning smash Moulin Rouge! The Musical, will bring Trent Dalton’s hit novel Boy Swallows Universe to the stage.

Dalton’s debut has become a modern Australian classic, selling over a million copies worldwide and spawning a Netflix limited series that reached more than 7.6 million viewers in its first two weeks. The new stage version will reimagine the story for the theater, with Tony Award-winning producer Carmen Pavlovic leading the project.

Set in Brisbane in 1985, Boy Swallows Universe follows Eli Bell, a boy growing up amid crime, addiction, and loss who still dreams of love, hope, and doing the right thing. Alongside his mute brother Gus, Eli faces drug dealers, family struggles, and first love in a coming-of-age story that blends gritty realism with moments of wonder.

Dalton called the adaptation “a theatrical dream come true,” while Pavlovic described the novel as one of her favorites and a natural fit for the stage. No creative team or premiere dates have been announced yet.

Known for its trailblazing work on stage, Global Creatures has developed and launched six major productions across four continents, including the Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical, King Kong, Muriel’s Wedding The Musical, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, How to Train Your Dragon Live Spectacular, and Walking With Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular.