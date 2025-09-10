Videos: & JULIET Tour Cast Sings Through LEGALLY BLONDE For a Birthday Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



While the & Juliet national tour has not played in Cambridge, MA, the cast took a trip to Harvard for a special performance of Legally Blonde the Musical! Cast member Nicole Lamb celebrated her special day recently with a sing-through of the beloved musical. Joined by the cast of the & Juliet tour, Lamb took to TikTok to share highlights from their private performance.

The party follows a recent trend of musical theatre fans celebrating their birthday with readings or sing-throughs of their favorite musicals with their friends.

Nick Drake, who plays May in the & Juliet tour but played Vivienne in Legally Blonde, shared their performance of "Legally Blonde (Remix)."

The & Juliet national tour is currently plauing in Costa Mesa through September 21, 2025 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The tour will go on to visit more than 40 cities in its upcoming second year including Miami, San Antonio, Montreal, Indianapolis, San Diego, Austin and the tour’s first triumphant return Chicago.

Jimmy Awards winner Caraballo Quijada will take over the title role for the production's second year on the road, with the year two company officially beginning performances in Sacramento, CA on September 23, 2025. Check out the full touring route here.

Additional information on tour stops, venues, performance schedules and individual ticket purchase links are available at andjulietbroadway.com/tour. Fans are encouraged to follow & Juliet on social media channels to receive tour news and updates.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.