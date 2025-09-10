Listen: Lea Michele Sings 'Someone Else's Story' from CHESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are officially underway for Chess, which begins previews on October 15 at the Imperial Theatre. Check out a first listen of “Someone Else’s Story” performed by Lea Michele here!

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, and based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Photo Credit: Richard Phibbs