Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2

Prime Video has debuted a new teaser trailer for Season Two of the hit adult animated musical series, Hazbin Hotel. The trailer teases Vox’s dark rise to power against Charlie Morningstar and her hotel’s mission. The second season of Hazbin Hotel, premiering October 29, consists of eight episodes, with two episodes rolling out weekly through November 19.

Additionally, Seasons One and Two of Helluva Boss, the second series in the Hellaverse universe, along with a new original episode titled, “Mission: Zero,” are now available on Prime Video. To celebrate Helluva Boss’ global debut on Prime Video, the official soundtracks for Helluva Boss Seasons One and Two are now available to stream at all digital platforms. Listen to the Season One soundtrack below.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees’. Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

Broadway stars featured in Season Two include Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot) is cast as “Baxter,” Tony winner Alex Newell (Shucked) is cast as “Zeezi,” Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Anastasia) is cast as “The Speaker of God,” and Tony nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw The Musical) as “Prick." Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has also been cast as “Abel."

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.