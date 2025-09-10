Video: Rory O’Malley Performs New 'I Want' Song for LeFou Inspired by BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







A newly written musical number imagines what it would be like if Beauty and the Beast's LeFou had an "I Want" song. Inspired by the work of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, "Perfect Little Life" explores a different side of the character, following the sidekick as he struggles with his feelings for Gaston and dreams of a quiet life they could share together.

The song is produced and performed by Tony nominee Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon), with music by Max Mueller and lyrics by Cooper Collins. Recorded with the Budapest Scoring orchestra, the video features new illustrations of the familiar characters by Abigail Whitnall.

Vijay Nazareth, creator of musical theater content for the Pixel Playhouse channel, serves as the executive producer and director for the song. "I can’t believe this actually came together," Nazareth said in a statement. "Since my earliest days, over 10 years ago making stuff on YouTube, it was always a dream to work with a full, real orchestra. There’s something really special about a group of humans moving and breathing together, that computer created orchestrations just can’t touch. I cried the day we recorded it. And then to have the incredible Rory O’Malley voice LeFou?! Ahh! I think I might be living my own, personal… “Perfect little life” ;)"

Disney's Beauty and the Beast originally debuted in 1991 as an Academy Award-winning animated feature film with songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. The stage version premiered on Broadway in 1994 and ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time.