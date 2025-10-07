Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re ready to kick off another vibrant day with all the latest from the Great White Way. Yesterday was packed with star-studded first looks, memorable bows, and exclusive peeks behind the scenes. Will Harrison took us on a journey through the shows that inspired him, while Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter made headlines at the opening night of Waiting For Godot. The national tour of Tony-winning The Outsiders gave us a first look at its electrifying production, and over in the UK, Rachel Zegler teamed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a magical “Phantom” performance. There were heartfelt farewells—Gracie Lawrence took her final bow—and exciting previews, like Tom Hanks’s new play at The Shed. Plus, we caught up with industry news, peered at fresh rehearsal and red carpet photos, and honored the Broadway community far and wide. Dive in below for all the buzz, videos, and can't-miss moments that make waking up with BroadwayWorld the best way to start your stage-struck day!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, October 7
Little Bear Ridge Road begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, October 8
Beetlejuice opens on Broadway
The Queen of Versailles begins previews on Broadway
Liberation begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: PUNCH's Will Harrison Picks the Shows That Shaped Him
In this video, watch as Will Harrison walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays that made him the artist he is today. Can you guess which classics he most adores?
|
Video: Inside Opening Night of WAITING FOR GODOT
Audiences need wait no longer for more Beckett on Broadway! Waiting For Godot has officially returned, starring Keanu Reeves, in his Broadway debut, and Alex Winter. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night!
|
Exclusive: First Look at THE OUTSIDERS National Tour
Get an exclusive first look at national tour of the Tony-winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, in these production photos — the Tony-winning musical launched in Buffalo and will officially open October 8 in Tulsa.
|Must Watch
| Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Joins Rachel Zegler to Perform From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
by Stephi Wild
Rachel Zegler was joined by Andrew Lloyd Webber during her first-ever solo concert at The London Palladium. Watch videos of songs from Les Misérables, The Wizard of Oz, Funny Girl, and Sunday in the Park With George with Ramin Karimloo.. (more...)
| Video: Gracie Lawrence Takes Final Bow in JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
Gracie Lawrence took her final bow in Just in Time on Broadway on Sunday, October 5. Watch a new video of Lawrence taking her final bow in the musical, alongside Tony-winner Jonathan Groff.. (more...)
| Video: Tom Hanks Previews New Play THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW at The Shed
by Josh Sharpe
Tom Hanks will soon return to the stage in the new play, This World of Tomorrow, which opens at The Shed later this month. During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hanks spoke about the genesis of the play, which he wrote based on two of his own short stories. Watch the interview!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE Company Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are underway for The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company. The cast and creative team recently met the press and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot is now running an additional three weeks, through November 30, in Seaview's new Off-Broadway home. Check out photos from the show's gala night here!. (more...)
| Photos: PUNCH Company Takes Bows and Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham, is now playing on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows and walking the red carpet here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
|
