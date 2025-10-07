Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re ready to kick off another vibrant day with all the latest from the Great White Way. Yesterday was packed with star-studded first looks, memorable bows, and exclusive peeks behind the scenes. Will Harrison took us on a journey through the shows that inspired him, while Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter made headlines at the opening night of Waiting For Godot. The national tour of Tony-winning The Outsiders gave us a first look at its electrifying production, and over in the UK, Rachel Zegler teamed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a magical “Phantom” performance. There were heartfelt farewells—Gracie Lawrence took her final bow—and exciting previews, like Tom Hanks’s new play at The Shed. Plus, we caught up with industry news, peered at fresh rehearsal and red carpet photos, and honored the Broadway community far and wide. Dive in below for all the buzz, videos, and can't-miss moments that make waking up with BroadwayWorld the best way to start your stage-struck day!