Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 07, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re ready to kick off another vibrant day with all the latest from the Great White Way. Yesterday was packed with star-studded first looks, memorable bows, and exclusive peeks behind the scenes. Will Harrison took us on a journey through the shows that inspired him, while Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter made headlines at the opening night of Waiting For Godot. The national tour of Tony-winning The Outsiders gave us a first look at its electrifying production, and over in the UK, Rachel Zegler teamed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a magical “Phantom” performance. There were heartfelt farewells—Gracie Lawrence took her final bow—and exciting previews, like Tom Hanks’s new play at The Shed. Plus, we caught up with industry news, peered at fresh rehearsal and red carpet photos, and honored the Broadway community far and wide. Dive in below for all the buzz, videos, and can't-miss moments that make waking up with BroadwayWorld the best way to start your stage-struck day!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Tuesday, October 7
Little Bear Ridge Road begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, October 8
Beetlejuice opens on Broadway
The Queen of Versailles begins previews on Broadway
Liberation begins previews on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image
Video: PUNCH's Will Harrison Picks the Shows That Shaped Him

In this video, watch as Will Harrison walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays that made him the artist he is today. Can you guess which classics he most adores?
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image
Video: Inside Opening Night of WAITING FOR GODOT

Audiences need wait no longer for more Beckett on Broadway! Waiting For Godot has officially returned, starring Keanu Reeves, in his Broadway debut, and Alex Winter. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image
Exclusive: First Look at THE OUTSIDERS National Tour

Get an exclusive first look at national tour of the Tony-winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, in these production photos — the Tony-winning musical launched in Buffalo and will officially open October 8 in Tulsa.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Joins Rachel Zegler to Perform From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
by Stephi Wild
Rachel Zegler was joined by Andrew Lloyd Webber during her first-ever solo concert at The London Palladium. Watch videos of songs from Les Misérables, The Wizard of Oz, Funny Girl, and Sunday in the Park With George with Ramin Karimloo.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image Video: Gracie Lawrence Takes Final Bow in JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
Gracie Lawrence took her final bow in Just in Time on Broadway on Sunday, October 5. Watch a new video of Lawrence taking her final bow in the musical, alongside Tony-winner Jonathan Groff.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image Video: Tom Hanks Previews New Play THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW at The Shed
by Josh Sharpe
Tom Hanks will soon return to the stage in the new play, This World of Tomorrow, which opens at The Shed later this month. During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hanks spoke about the genesis of the play, which he wrote based on two of his own short stories. Watch the interview!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image Photos: Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE Company Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are underway for The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company. The cast and creative team recently met the press and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot is now running an additional three weeks, through November 30, in Seaview's new Off-Broadway home. Check out photos from the show's gala night here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 7, 2025- Go Inside WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night and More Image Photos: PUNCH Company Takes Bows and Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham, is now playing on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows and walking the red carpet here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Kandi Burruss Joins JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Producing Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Grammy Award winner and Tony Award & Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss has joined the producing team of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Meta’s Ad Overhaul & Broadway’s Labor Tensions
by Alex Freeman
This week, we explore an industry navigating significant challenges while simultaneously planting seeds for future growth. From the looming impact of Meta's AI-driven advertising updates and financial anxieties on Broadway to the potential fallout from a government shutdown on D.C. venues, the sector faces considerable headwinds. Yet, alongside these pressures, we see powerful signs of investment and innovation, including a new fund to cultivate theatrical works in New York City, a major donation for a university performing arts center in Philadelphia, and new artistic leadership shaping the future of the Stratford Festival.. (more...)
Christian Thompson to Star in DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Diversity Equity & Inclusion, a new play by Shiv Pai, will have an industry reading starring Christian Thompson. Learn more about the new play by Pai here!. (more...)
Playwrights Realm Reveals 25/26 Cohort of Playwrights
by Stephi Wild
Playwrights Realm has announced its 25/26 cohort of playwrights! The company received nearly 1,300 submissions to its developmental programs this year, a reminder of the vital importance of programs like these.. (more...)
Dramatists Guild Foundation to Present Work of 2024-2025 Musical Theater and Playwriting Fellows
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Dramatists Guild Foundation will present selections of work by the 2024-2025 Class of Musical Theater and Playwriting Fellows. Learn more and see how to attend.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Ben Lewis, Australian Star of PHANTOM and LOVE NEVER DIES, Passes Away at 46
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is sad to report the passing of Australian actor Ben Lewis, who last year was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer. He was 46 years old. . (more...)
HAZBIN HOTEL: LIVE ON BROADWAY Concert Event Coming to the Majestic Theater
by Josh Sharpe
Prime Video has announced Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the hit adult animated musical series. Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, the live concert event will take place on October 20 at New York’s Majestic Theater. . (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Tickets On Sale This Wednesday; How to Buy Tickets
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday, October 8, tickets will go on sale for Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated conclusion of the Wicked movie adaptation. Check out special newly released posters here!. (more...)
THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Launches Rush and Lottery Policies
by Stephi Wild
Producers have announced in-person rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies for the Broadway premiere of The Queen of Versailles. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)
BEETLEJUICE Sets Lottery & Rush Policies For Broadway Return
by Michael Major
Before BEETLEJUICE begins performances Wednesday, the production has announced Digital Lottery and Rush Ticket policies. Get all the details on how you can get $45 and $49 tickets to the hit Broadway comedy below!. (more...)
VAPE! THE GREASE PARODY Will Open Off-Broadway This Month
by Stephi Wild
Vape! The Grease Parody will launch a 10-week Off-Broadway engagement this month! Performances will begin on Thursday, October 30 at Theater 555.  Learn more here!. (more...)
LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Launches Lottery and Rush Policies
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of their first performance on Broadway tomorrow evening, Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, announced digital rush and lottery policies.. (more...)
Video: ROMY & MICHELE's Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay and More Sing 'Businesswoman’s Special'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Take a look inside the rehearsal room where Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, and the cast of Romy & Michele: The Musical perform the song “Businesswoman’s Special” written by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay.. (more...)
Video: BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at “The Damnedest Season” (sung by Carmen Cusack) and “I Believe” (sung by Nik Walker), from the new musical Bull Durham. See footage here!. (more...)
Video: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Seeing Her First Broadway Show
by Josh Sharpe
Jennifer Lopez is making her movie musical debut in the new film version of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Since childhood, the superstar has loved musical theater and recalled some of her early Broadway memories during a recent visit to Live with Kelly and Mark. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
Hot Tickets of the Week: CHESS, SPELLING BEE, and More
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting October 6, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!. (more...)
Video: Christopher Jackson Discusses Broadway Return, Teases New Projects
by Josh Sharpe
Following the news that Christopher Jackson will be departing Hell's Kitchen next month, the Hamilton alum visited the TODAY Show to discuss his experience back on Broadway for his stint in the show. Check out the interview now.. (more...)

Listen Up

 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"When I see depressing creatures
With unprepossessing features
I remind them on their own behalf
To think of
Celebrated heads of state
Or specially great communicators!
Did they have brains or knowledge?
Don't make me laugh!"

- Wicked

