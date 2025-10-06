Ben Lewis, Australian Star of PHANTOM and LOVE NEVER DIES, Passes Away at 46

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is sad to report the passing of Australian actor Ben Lewis, who last year was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer. He was 46 years old.

Lewis is perhaps best knowm for playing the Phantom in the original Australian production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies and in The Phantom of the Opera. In 2017 and 2018, he reprised the role in Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera in the original West End production. Other notable roles include Chad and Frank Farmer in the UK tours of Love Me Tender and The Bodyguard, as well as Larry in the 2018 West End revival of Company.

His friend Todd Woodbridge shared the news on Instagram: "Today we lost Ben Lewis one my families dearest friends way to young and the Australian Musical Theatre family also lost one of the greats! Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and In Phantom of the Opera on the West End.. more importantly he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work with…"