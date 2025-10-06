Video: Christopher Jackson Discusses Broadway Return, Teases New Projects

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the news that Christopher Jackson will be departing Hell's Kitchen next month, the Hamilton alum visited the TODAY Show to discuss his experience back on Broadway for his stint in the show. He is currently playing the role of 'Davis' through November 9.

"I play a bit of a dirtbag, which I rather enjoy," admitted the performer. "It's a bit of a contrast from G Dubs," he said, referring to his Hamilton role. "We get to engage with Alicia [Key]'s music and tell the story in a way that folks aren't necessarily expecting. The idea of doing live theater gives you a lot more latitude, and people are just ready and excited to engage in a different way."

During the conversation, Jackson also looked back at ten years of Hamilton, and previewed some of his upcoming projects, including his new musical adaptation of The Crossover, and a new album, which the performer notes he is "finishing up." Check out the full interview now.

A Tony Award-nominated actor, as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and composer, Jackson is best known for starring as George Washington in the award-winning musical, Hamilton. Jackson has also starred as “Chunk” in the hit CBS series, “Bull” and was seen in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us.” He was also featured on the iconic #Hamildrop hit, One Last Time (44 Remix), alongside President Obama and continues to perform sold-out concerts at venues like Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

His additional Broadway credits include Holla If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis and The Lion King, alongside film and television credits including “Tracers,” “Afterlife,” “Freestyle Love Supreme” on Pivot, “The Good Wife,” “Nurse Jackie,” “White Collar,” “Oz,” “Person of Interest,” and “Gossip Girl.”