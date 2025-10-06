Photos: Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE Company Meets the Press

The production will run from October 23 – December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater,.
Rehearsals are underway for The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company. The production will run from October 23 – December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater, with an opening night set for November 11, 2025. The cast and creative team recently met the press and you can check out photos below!
The Baker’s Wife features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz, based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, and direction by Gordon Greenberg.
The Baker’s Wife will feature Scott Bakula as Aimable Castagnet, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Ariana DeBose as Geneviève Castagnet, Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, and Hailey Thomas.
In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its first major New York appearance. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Scott Bakula, Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul
The Cast of "The Baker's Wife" including Ariana DeBose, Scott Bakula, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Marisol Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland and Hailey Thomas
The Cast & Company of "The Baker's Wife" including Director Gordon Greenberg, Jill Rafson, Stephanie Klemons, Kamille Upshaw-Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Scott Bakula, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Marisol Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland and Hailey Thomas
Scott Bakula and Ariana DeBose
Director Gordon Greenberg,Classic Stage Company Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson, Scott Bakula and Ariana DeBose
Scott Bakula and Classic Stage Company Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson
Nathan Lee Graham and Kevin William Paul
Hailey Thomas, Samantha Marisol Gershman and Savannah Lee Birdsong
Stephanie Klemons, Ariana DeBose and Kamille Upshaw-Darrington
Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul
Alma Cuervo and Kevin Del Aguila
Signage for "The Baker's Wife"