Photos: Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE Company Meets the Press

The production will run from October 23 – December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater,.

By: Oct. 06, 2025
Rehearsals are underway for The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company. The production will run from October 23 – December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater, with an opening night set for November 11, 2025. The cast and creative team recently met the press and you can check out photos below!

The Baker’s Wife features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz, based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, and direction by Gordon Greenberg.

The Baker’s Wife will feature Scott Bakula as Aimable Castagnet, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Ariana DeBose as Geneviève Castagnet, Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, and Hailey Thomas.

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its first major New York appearance. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE Company Meets the Press
Scott Bakula, Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul

Scott Bakula, Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul
Scott Bakula, Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul

Photos: Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE Company Meets the Press Image
The Cast of "The Baker's Wife" including Ariana DeBose, Scott Bakula, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Marisol Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland and Hailey Thomas

Photos: Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE Company Meets the Press Image
The Cast & Company of "The Baker's Wife" including Director Gordon Greenberg, Jill Rafson, Stephanie Klemons, Kamille Upshaw-Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Scott Bakula, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Marisol Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland and Hailey Thomas

Scott Bakula and Ariana DeBose
Scott Bakula and Ariana DeBose

Photos: Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE Company Meets the Press Image
Director Gordon Greenberg,Classic Stage Company Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson, Scott Bakula and Ariana DeBose

Judy Kuhn and Ariana DeBose
Judy Kuhn and Ariana DeBose

Scott Bakula and Classic Stage Company Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson
Scott Bakula and Classic Stage Company Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson

Nathan Lee Graham and Kevin William Paul
Nathan Lee Graham and Kevin William Paul

Hailey Thomas, Samantha Marisol Gershman and Savannah Lee Birdsong
Hailey Thomas, Samantha Marisol Gershman and Savannah Lee Birdsong

Stephanie Klemons, Ariana DeBose and Kamille Upshaw-Darrington
Stephanie Klemons, Ariana DeBose and Kamille Upshaw-Darrington

Will Roland and Arnie Burton
Will Roland and Arnie Burton

Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul
Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul

Alma Cuervo and Kevin Del Aguila
Alma Cuervo and Kevin Del Aguila

Manu Narayan and Sally Murphy
Manu Narayan and Sally Murphy

Judy Kuhn and Robert Cuccioli
Judy Kuhn and Robert Cuccioli

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Scott Bakula
Scott Bakula

Robert Cuccioli
Robert Cuccioli

Judy Kuhn
Judy Kuhn

Kevin Del Aguila
Kevin Del Aguila

Arnie Burton
Arnie Burton

Kevin William Paul
Kevin William Paul

Nathan Lee Graham
Nathan Lee Graham

Alma Cuervo
Alma Cuervo

Manu Narayan
Manu Narayan

Will Roland
Will Roland

Sally Murphy
Sally Murphy

Mason Olshavsky
Mason Olshavsky

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Scott Bakula, Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul
Scott Bakula, Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul

Scott Bakula, Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul
Scott Bakula, Ariana DeBose and Kevin William Paul

Signage for "The Baker's Wife"
Signage for "The Baker's Wife"



