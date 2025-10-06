Video: Gracie Lawrence Takes Final Bow in JUST IN TIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gracie Lawrence took her final bow in Just in Time on Broadway on Sunday, October 5. Watch a new video of Lawrence taking her final bow in the musical, alongside Tony-winner Jonathan Groff. The Lawrence the Band frontwoman was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Connie Francis.

Broadway and Screen star Sarah Hyland will take over the role of Connie Francis beginning Wednesday, October 8, 2025, alongside Sadie Dickerson, making her Broadway debut as Sandra Dee, who recently joined the company after Erika Henningsen departed.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers(Moulin Rouge), JUST IN TIME invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

JUST IN TIME began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, becoming the smash hit of the season. Tickets are now on sale through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

JUST IN TIME has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

JUST IN TIME currently stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).