Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway

The show is now running an additional three weeks, through November 30, in Seaview's new Off-Broadway home.

By: Oct. 06, 2025
Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot is now running an additional three weeks, through November 30, in Seaview's new Off-Broadway home. Check out photos from the show's gala night below!

Directed by OBIE Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Prince Faggot transferred to Studio Seaview (305 W 43rd St) September 10, following its sold-out, three-times extended, and critically acclaimed run at Playwrights Horizons, in co-production with Soho Rep.

What begins as a theatrical thought experiment—six queer and trans performers imagining themselves into a world of inherited power and royal expectation—quickly becomes a gloriously profane and surprisingly tender love story. Equal parts delicate and audacious, Prince Faggot takes on identity, inheritance, and all the beautiful, terrifying contradictions that come from living truthfully in a world built to contain you.

The ensemble cast features OBIE Award winner Rachel Crowl (Off-Broadway: Between Two Knees, TV: “The Lowdown,” “New Amsterdam”) as Performer 3, Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Playwrights: Downstate; Broadway: The Minutes, Airline Highway, Song of Jacob Zulu, Wicked) as Performer 2, six-time OBIE Award winner David Greenspan (Soho Rep: Marie Antoinette; Playwrights: She Stoops to Comedy, Go Back to Where You Are, The Wax) as Performer 5, Mihir Kumar (TV: “And Just Like That,” “Elsbeth,” “Law and Order: SVU”) as Performer 1, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea (West End: Cabaret, Daddy - A Melodrama, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Busker's Opera) as Performer 6, and N'yomi Allure Stewart (Off Broadway: A Raisin in the Sun, Richard III) as Performer 4. Understudies include Keshav Moodliar (Regional: Henry 6, The Odyssey, The Scarlett Letter) as u/s Performer 1, Allen Gilmore (Regional: Legacy of Light, A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night) as u/s Performer 2, u/s Performer 5, Rory Greenwood (at Juilliard: Twelfth Night,  Socrates, King Lear) as u/s Performer 6, and Arewà Basit (Off-Broadway: Packages O' The Things We Deliver; Regional: A Complicated Woman; Film: “Dolls”) as u/s Performer 3, u/s Performer 4.

The returning creative team includes David Zinn (Scenic Designer), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Designer), Isabella Byrd (Lighting Designer), Lee Kinney (Original Music & Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Wig and Hair Designer), Sarah Lunnie (Dramaturg), UnkleDave's Fight-House (Intimacy Director), Matt Carlin (Props), Paul Rubin (Aerial Effects and Staging), and Deborah Hecht (Dialect Coach). Casting by Alaine Alldaffer, Lisa Donadio, Taylor Williams, CSA. Jack Serio is Associate Director. Production stage manager is Ryan Gohsman, with production supervision by Hudson Theatrical Associates / Sean Gorski and Seaview / Jonathan Whitton serving as general manager.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John McCrea, N'yomi Allure Stewart, David Greenspan, Rachel Crowl, Mihir Kumar and K. Todd Freeman

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Rory Greenwood, Keshav Moodliar, Producer Jeremy O. Harris, David Greenspan, Allen Gilmore, Rachel Crowl, Playwright Jordan Tannahill, Arewà Basit, Mihir Kumar, K. Todd Freeman, N'yomi Allure Stewart and John McCrea

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Producer Jeremy O. Harris, Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Taylor Schilling

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Riley Keough

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Cecily Strong, Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Riley Keough

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Michael Urie

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Adam Lambert

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Adam Lambert

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Adam Lambert

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Adam Lambert

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
David Greenspan and K. Todd Freeman

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Rachel Crowl, Playwright Jordan Tannahill and David Greenspan

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Rachel Crowl, K. Todd Freeman, Playwright Jordan Tannahill, David Greenspan

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Cecily Strong and Mihir Kumar

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John McCrea and Mihir Kumar

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John McCrea and Mihir Kumar

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Mihir Kumar and David Greenspan

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Mihir Kumar, Playwright Jordan Tannahill and John McCrea

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Josh Sharp

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Aerial Effects & Staging Paul Rubin

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Rema Webb and Tyrone Mitchell Henderson

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Robert E Wankel and Lynn Wankel

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Josh Sharp and Morgan Bassichis

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Josh Sharp and Morgan Bassichis

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Morgan Bassichis

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Morgan Bassichis and Austin Spero

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Matty Maggiacomo

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Zachary Booth and Jacob Yates

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John Vermeer and Max von Essen

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Max von Essen

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Meiyin Wang and Eric Ting

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Cecily Strong and John MacGregor

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Michael Urie and Craig Baldwin

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Michael Urie

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
David Cromer, Miceala Diamond and Rajiv Joseph

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Playwright Jordan Tannahill

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Playwright Jordan Tannahill

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury and Taylor Schilling

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Amy Herzog and Sam Gold

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Arvand Khosravi and Producer Jeremy O. Harris

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Carol Fishman and Producer Jeremy O. Harris

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Valerie Novakoff Britten, Emily Bergquist and Tony Marion

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Riley Keough

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Riley Keough

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Jacob Yates, John McCrea, Dan Gillespie Sells and Zachary Booth

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John McCrea and Dan Gillespie Sells

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John McCrea

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John McCrea

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
David Greenspan

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
David Greenspan

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Mihir Kumar

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Mihir Kumar

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Rachel Crowl

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Rachel Crowl

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
K. Todd Freeman

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
K. Todd Freeman

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
N'yomi Allure Stewart

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
N'yomi Allure Stewart

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
N'yomi Allure Stewart

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John McCrea

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Arewà Basit

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Arewà Basit

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Alex Levy and Playwright Jordan Tannahill

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Arvand Khosravi, Adam Lambert, Producer Jeremy O. Harris, Producer Josh Godfrey and Guests

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John McCrea, N'yomi Allure Stewart, David Greenspan, Rachel Crowl, Mihir Kumar and K. Todd Freeman

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
John McCrea, N'yomi Allure Stewart, David Greenspan, Rachel Crowl, Mihir Kumar and K. Todd Freeman

Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway Image
Signage at Studio Seaview



