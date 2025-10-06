Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway

The show is now running an additional three weeks, through November 30, in Seaview's new Off-Broadway home.
Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot is now running an additional three weeks, through November 30, in Seaview's new Off-Broadway home. Check out photos from the show's gala night below!
Directed by OBIE Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Prince Faggot transferred to Studio Seaview (305 W 43rd St) September 10, following its sold-out, three-times extended, and critically acclaimed run at Playwrights Horizons, in co-production with Soho Rep.
What begins as a theatrical thought experiment—six queer and trans performers imagining themselves into a world of inherited power and royal expectation—quickly becomes a gloriously profane and surprisingly tender love story. Equal parts delicate and audacious, Prince Faggot takes on identity, inheritance, and all the beautiful, terrifying contradictions that come from living truthfully in a world built to contain you.
The ensemble cast features OBIE Award winner Rachel Crowl (Off-Broadway: Between Two Knees, TV: “The Lowdown,” “New Amsterdam”) as Performer 3, Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Playwrights: Downstate; Broadway: The Minutes, Airline Highway, Song of Jacob Zulu, Wicked) as Performer 2, six-time OBIE Award winner David Greenspan (Soho Rep: Marie Antoinette; Playwrights: She Stoops to Comedy, Go Back to Where You Are, The Wax) as Performer 5, Mihir Kumar (TV: “And Just Like That,” “Elsbeth,” “Law and Order: SVU”) as Performer 1, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea (West End: Cabaret, Daddy - A Melodrama, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Busker's Opera) as Performer 6, and N'yomi Allure Stewart (Off Broadway: A Raisin in the Sun, Richard III) as Performer 4. Understudies include Keshav Moodliar (Regional: Henry 6, The Odyssey, The Scarlett Letter) as u/s Performer 1, Allen Gilmore (Regional: Legacy of Light, A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night) as u/s Performer 2, u/s Performer 5, Rory Greenwood (at Juilliard: Twelfth Night, Socrates, King Lear) as u/s Performer 6, and Arewà Basit (Off-Broadway: Packages O' The Things We Deliver; Regional: A Complicated Woman; Film: “Dolls”) as u/s Performer 3, u/s Performer 4.
The returning creative team includes David Zinn (Scenic Designer), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Designer), Isabella Byrd (Lighting Designer), Lee Kinney (Original Music & Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Wig and Hair Designer), Sarah Lunnie (Dramaturg), UnkleDave's Fight-House (Intimacy Director), Matt Carlin (Props), Paul Rubin (Aerial Effects and Staging), and Deborah Hecht (Dialect Coach). Casting by Alaine Alldaffer, Lisa Donadio, Taylor Williams, CSA. Jack Serio is Associate Director. Production stage manager is Ryan Gohsman, with production supervision by Hudson Theatrical Associates / Sean Gorski and Seaview / Jonathan Whitton serving as general manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
John McCrea, N'yomi Allure Stewart, David Greenspan, Rachel Crowl, Mihir Kumar and K. Todd Freeman
Rory Greenwood, Keshav Moodliar, Producer Jeremy O. Harris, David Greenspan, Allen Gilmore, Rachel Crowl, Playwright Jordan Tannahill, Arewà Basit, Mihir Kumar, K. Todd Freeman, N'yomi Allure Stewart and John McCrea
Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury
Producer Jeremy O. Harris, Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury
Cecily Strong, Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Riley Keough
Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Adam Lambert
David Greenspan and K. Todd Freeman
Rachel Crowl, Playwright Jordan Tannahill and David Greenspan
Rachel Crowl, K. Todd Freeman, Playwright Jordan Tannahill, David Greenspan
Mihir Kumar and David Greenspan
Mihir Kumar, Playwright Jordan Tannahill and John McCrea
Aerial Effects & Staging Paul Rubin
Rema Webb and Tyrone Mitchell Henderson
Robert E Wankel and Lynn Wankel
Josh Sharp and Morgan Bassichis
Josh Sharp and Morgan Bassichis
Morgan Bassichis and Austin Spero
Matty Maggiacomo
John Vermeer and Max von Essen
Meiyin Wang and Eric Ting
Cecily Strong and John MacGregor
Michael Urie and Craig Baldwin
David Cromer, Miceala Diamond and Rajiv Joseph
Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Playwright Jordan Tannahill
Playwright Jordan Tannahill
Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury
Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury
Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury
Director Shayok Misha Chowdhury and Taylor Schilling
Amy Herzog and Sam Gold
Arvand Khosravi and Producer Jeremy O. Harris
Carol Fishman and Producer Jeremy O. Harris
Valerie Novakoff Britten, Emily Bergquist and Tony Marion
Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Riley Keough
Playwright Jordan Tannahill and Riley Keough
Jacob Yates, John McCrea, Dan Gillespie Sells and Zachary Booth
John McCrea and Dan Gillespie Sells
N'yomi Allure Stewart
N'yomi Allure Stewart
N'yomi Allure Stewart
Alex Levy and Playwright Jordan Tannahill
Arvand Khosravi, Adam Lambert, Producer Jeremy O. Harris, Producer Josh Godfrey and Guests
Signage at Studio Seaview