Photos: PRINCE F****T Celebrates Gala Night Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot is now running an additional three weeks, through November 30, in Seaview's new Off-Broadway home. Check out photos from the show's gala night below!

Directed by OBIE Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Prince Faggot transferred to Studio Seaview (305 W 43rd St) September 10, following its sold-out, three-times extended, and critically acclaimed run at Playwrights Horizons, in co-production with Soho Rep.

What begins as a theatrical thought experiment—six queer and trans performers imagining themselves into a world of inherited power and royal expectation—quickly becomes a gloriously profane and surprisingly tender love story. Equal parts delicate and audacious, Prince Faggot takes on identity, inheritance, and all the beautiful, terrifying contradictions that come from living truthfully in a world built to contain you.

The ensemble cast features OBIE Award winner Rachel Crowl (Off-Broadway: Between Two Knees, TV: “The Lowdown,” “New Amsterdam”) as Performer 3, Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Playwrights: Downstate; Broadway: The Minutes, Airline Highway, Song of Jacob Zulu, Wicked) as Performer 2, six-time OBIE Award winner David Greenspan (Soho Rep: Marie Antoinette; Playwrights: She Stoops to Comedy, Go Back to Where You Are, The Wax) as Performer 5, Mihir Kumar (TV: “And Just Like That,” “Elsbeth,” “Law and Order: SVU”) as Performer 1, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea (West End: Cabaret, Daddy - A Melodrama, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Busker's Opera) as Performer 6, and N'yomi Allure Stewart (Off Broadway: A Raisin in the Sun, Richard III) as Performer 4. Understudies include Keshav Moodliar (Regional: Henry 6, The Odyssey, The Scarlett Letter) as u/s Performer 1, Allen Gilmore (Regional: Legacy of Light, A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night) as u/s Performer 2, u/s Performer 5, Rory Greenwood (at Juilliard: Twelfth Night, Socrates, King Lear) as u/s Performer 6, and Arewà Basit (Off-Broadway: Packages O' The Things We Deliver; Regional: A Complicated Woman; Film: “Dolls”) as u/s Performer 3, u/s Performer 4.

The returning creative team includes David Zinn (Scenic Designer), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Designer), Isabella Byrd (Lighting Designer), Lee Kinney (Original Music & Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Wig and Hair Designer), Sarah Lunnie (Dramaturg), UnkleDave's Fight-House (Intimacy Director), Matt Carlin (Props), Paul Rubin (Aerial Effects and Staging), and Deborah Hecht (Dialect Coach). Casting by Alaine Alldaffer, Lisa Donadio, Taylor Williams, CSA. Jack Serio is Associate Director. Production stage manager is Ryan Gohsman, with production supervision by Hudson Theatrical Associates / Sean Gorski and Seaview / Jonathan Whitton serving as general manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas