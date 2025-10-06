Video: Inside Opening Night of WAITING FOR GODOT

Click Here for More on Opening Night

Audiences need wait no longer for more Beckett on Broadway! Waiting For Godot has officially returned, starring Keanu Reeves, in his Broadway debut, and Alex Winter.

"We love our cast, we love each other as people, and we love working together! The experience itself is quite joyful," said Winter on opening night. "The challenge of the play aside, the experience is quite joyful."

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production also features Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo,' Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Lucky,’ with Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who will share the role of ‘A Boy.’ The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.

"I mean, the play is a classic," Reeves told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The roles are amazing. What we get to do creatively, artistically, then the invention... Jamie Lloyd our director, is next level."

Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night!