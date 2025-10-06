Video: ROMY & MICHELE's Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay and More Sing 'Businesswoman’s Special'

Take a look inside the rehearsal room where Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, and the cast of Romy & Michele: The Musical perform the song “Businesswoman’s Special” written by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay.

Romy & Michele: The Musical will begin previews on Tuesday, October 14 at Stage 42. Stepping into the platform shoes of the iconic Best Friend duo this month are Broadway veterans Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, The Cottage) as Romy White and Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked) as Michele Weinberger. The cast also includes Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather/Others, DeMarius R. Copes as DJ/Others, Ninako Donville Lisa/Others, Erica Dorfler as Kelly/Others, Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy/Others, Je'Shaun Jackson as Toby/Others, Pascal Pastrana as Billy/Others, and Lauren Zakrin as Christie/Others.

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten-year high school reunion, Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end, the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.