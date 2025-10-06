WICKED: FOR GOOD Tickets On Sale This Wednesday; How to Buy Tickets

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, October 8, tickets will go on sale for Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated conclusion of the Wicked movie adaptation. Tickets will be available to purchase at 8:00 am ET in all formats, including 3D, Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and more. Check out special newly released posters below.

Listings currently show that the runtime for Wicked: For Good will clock in at 2 hours and 17 minutes, which is a little over 20 minutes less than its predecessor. It officially opens on Friday, November 21, with preview showings starting on Thursday, November 20. Buyers can head to Fandango to check out local showtimes now.

Also on Wednesday, Prime members will be able to buy tickets to see the film on November 17, four days before the film’s wider release on November 21, in select theaters across the U.S. Learn more and sign up to be notified for early tickets here.

Additionally, some theater chains, such as Regal, are currently showing listings for double-feature screenings featuring both parts of Wicked. With a runtime of over 5 hours, those are also expected to go on sale on Wednesday.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

IMAX:

Dolby Cinema:

Prime Early Screening:

ScreenX:

4DX: