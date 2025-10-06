BEETLEJUICE Sets Lottery & Rush Policies For Broadway Return

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Before Beetlejuice begins performances Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at Broadway’s Palace Theatre, the production has announced Digital Lottery and Rush Ticket policies. Get all the details on how you can get $45 and $49 tickets to the hit Broadway comedy below!

The Beetlejuice Digital Lottery powered by Broadway Direct will launch with a limited number of $49 tickets available for each performance. The lottery will open at 9am (ET) the day before each performance and close at 3pm (ET) that same day for most performances. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/beetlejuice-ny/.

A limited number of $45 in-person Beetlejuice Rush Tickets will be available when The Palace Theatre box office (160 West 47 Street) opens at 10 AM (Monday – Saturday). Rush tickets are subject to availability and may be partial view. There is a limit of two tickets per person.

Beetlejuice THE MUSICAL, which The New York Times calls “A JAW-DROPPING FUNHOUSE,” returns to Broadway for the 3rd time, when the First National Tour of the international smash-hit musical comedy plays a limited 13-week Broadway resurrection engagement through January 3, 2026. The production will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, and feature Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Tickets for Beetlejuice are on sale at https://broadwaydirect.com/show/beetlejuice/. For full performance schedules, including holidays, please visit http://www.beetlejuicebroadway.com/.

Beetlejuice had two unconventional, record-breaking Broadway runs that brought a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via TikTok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences in 2019 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre and again in 2022 at the Marquis Theatre for a total of 679 Broadway performances. The First National tour of Beetlejuice THE MUSICAL just finished a critically acclaimed, record-breaking 88-city tour with one last Broadway resurrection at the legendary Palace Theatre. In addition to the First National tour, Beetlejuice THE MUSICAL has slayed audiences internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, and Melbourne.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “A FEAST FOR THE EYES AND SOUL!” (Entertainment Weekly), and under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Beetlejuice is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) & Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).

Beetlejuice features scenic design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), projection design by five-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, music direction by Andy Grobengieser, production stage management by Genevieve Kersh, general management by Bespoke Theatricals, and line produced by Jenny Gersten.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS released the Beetlejuice – ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING, making it available across all formats including digital download, streaming, CD, and vinyl. Produced by an acclaimed team including Tony Award winner Matt Stine, Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and three-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, this album has achieved remarkable global success, soaring past 750 million streams. These landmark numbers underscore the album's phenomenal reach, solidifying its place among the top 10 most streamed Original Broadway Cast Recordings of the previous decade.

Beetlejuice is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, NETworks Presentations, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Rebecca Gold, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music Inc., in association with deRoy Federman Productions/42nd.club, Mary Lu Roffe, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, Gabrielle Palitz, and Pierce Friedman Productions.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton.