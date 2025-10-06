THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Launches Rush and Lottery Policies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producers have announced in-person rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies for the Broadway premiere of The Queen of Versailles. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles will begin performances this Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.

Rush Tickets

In-Person Rush tickets will be sold at the St. James Theatre box office (246 West 44th St.) for $45 each. The box office is open Mondays from 10 AM to 6 PM ET, with extended hours on evenings when performances are scheduled, and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM ET. Beginning November 10, the box office will be open on Sundays from 12 PM to 6 PM ET. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets are based on availability. Seats may be partial view.

Digital Rush tickets will be available on TodayTix for $45 each. Tickets are available the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon’s or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats may be partial view. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

Lottery Tickets

Digital Lottery tickets will be available on LuckySeat for $45 each. Feeling lucky? The Queen of Versailles has announced a lottery ticket policy in New York City playing at the St. James Theatre. Starting at 12 PM ET, participants will have a chance to enter to win $45 tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery.

For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the day before the performance, with winners being selected beginning at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed.

Winners will have a limited window in which to purchase and claim their tickets, so those entering are encouraged to keep an eye on the drawing on the dates they have entered. Tickets are subject to availability, seats may be partial view, and while every effort will be to keep seats in pairs, there is a chance that pairs may be split up. Limit of two tickets per patron. Entries are accepted at https://www.luckyseat.com/.

About The Queen of Versailles

The Queen of Versailles on Broadway stars Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award® winner F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award® nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles will begin performances on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.

Chenoweth and Abraham will be joined by, alongside Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also will be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie’.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.