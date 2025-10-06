Exclusive: First Look at THE OUTSIDERS National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the North American Tour of The Outsiders. The tour launched at Shea's Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY on September 17 and will officially open in Tulsa, OK on Wednesday, October 8, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Check out photos of the production!

Leading the cast are Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Mark Doyle as Bob, and Jackson Reagin as Paul. At certain performances, Jordan DeAndre Williams will play Ponyboy Curtis.

The touring company also includes Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Brandon Mel Borkowsky, Dante D'Antonio, Gina Gagliano, Hannah Jennens, Giuseppe Little, Sebastian Martinez, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Mekhi Payne, John Michael Peterson, Katie Riedel, Luke Sabracos, and Johnathan Tanner.

Winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. The production features choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, with music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

Design credits include scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costumes by Sarafina Bush, lighting by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, projections by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, special effects by Jeremy Chernick and Lillis Meeh, hair and wigs by Alberto "Albee" Alvarado, and makeup by Tishonna Ferguson.

Sound Effects Specialist is Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant is Jack Viertel, Speech Text & Dialect Coach is Gigi Buffington. Additional music supervision and orchestrations are by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley, with music direction by Remy Kurs. Production supervision is by Beverly Jenkins and stage management by Edmond O'Neal. Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

The Outsiders opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024, to rave reviews and continues to play to sold-out houses at the Jacobs Theatre.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy