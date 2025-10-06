Erika Henningsen To Host HAZBIN HOTEL: LIVE ON BROADWAY Concert Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prime Video has announced Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the hit adult animated musical series. Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, the live concert event will take place on October 20 at New York’s Majestic Theater.

In connection with the Season Two premiere screening, Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway will feature performances from the talented cast of the show’s hit songs from Seasons One and Two. Produced by award-winning RadicalMedia, the concert will be available on Prime Video at a later date. Fans can request tickets at 1iota HERE for a chance to attend. Cosplay is strongly encouraged.

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway is directed by Joe DeMaio and produced by award-winning RadicalMedia, known for their stage-to-screen adaptations (Hamilton, Merrily We Roll Along), with Dave Sirulnick, Karla Zambrano and Jon Kamen serving as Executive Producers, Adrian Salpeter and Samantha Mustari as Producers, and Meredith Bennett as Supervising Producer.

The second season of Hazbin Hotel, premiering October 29, consists of eight episodes, with two episodes rolling out weekly through November 19. The series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Season Two soundtrack features all new original songs written and produced by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, and performed by Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Shoba Narayan, Patina Miller, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rose Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Kevin Del Aguila, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Alex Newell. Check out a new single below.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees’. Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

Among the new Broadway stars featured in Season Two include Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot) is cast as “Baxter,” Tony winner Alex Newell (Shucked) is cast as “Zeezi,” Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Anastasia) is cast as “The Speaker of God,” and Tony nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw The Musical) as “Prick." Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has also been cast as “Abel."

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.