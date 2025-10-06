Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Joins Rachel Zegler to Perform From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

This performance marked Zegler's first-ever solo concert at The London Palladium.
Over the weekend, Rachel Zegler was joined by Andrew Lloyd Webber during her first-ever solo concert at The London Palladium.
As the final performance of the evening, Webber took the stage alongside Zegler, who recently wrapped up playing Eva Peron in Webber's Evita.
“This is the first time I’ve ever accompanied anybody, in any theatre, anywhere," Webber said, before taking to the piano to accompany Zegler for a rendition of “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from The Phantom of the Opera.
Throughout the concert, Zegler also sang songs from Les Misérables, The Wizard of Oz, Funny Girl, and a special Sunday in the Park With George duet with Ramin Karimloo.
Check out the full performance here!
Rachel Zegler covering ‘My Man’ by Barbra Streisand at her sold-out London Palladium concert. pic.twitter.com/24dUI898Rx— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 5, 2025
Rachel covering ‘Silver Springs’ by Fleetwood Mac on her concert today: pic.twitter.com/mQ6VQgtdep— Rachel Zegler Source (@ZeglerSource) October 5, 2025
If you ever needed proof that Rachel Zegler was born to play Javert, here she is singing the best version of Stars I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/UwPsFqvgvQ— Dani (@danidelle23) October 5, 2025
Rachel singing ‘Move On’ from ‘Sunday In The Park with George’ with Ramin Karimloo at her first concert at the Palladium today: pic.twitter.com/pXVK4i1CHI— Rachel Zegler Source (@ZeglerSource) October 5, 2025
🚨🎙️✨ | Rachel Zegler sounds INCREDIBLE singing a mashup of 'Waiting on a Wish' (from Snow White) and 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' at her sold out London Palladium concert earlier today! pic.twitter.com/LqDW1xiVs1— Snow White News (@SnowWhiteNews) October 5, 2025
