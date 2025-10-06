 tracker
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Joins Rachel Zegler to Perform From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

This performance marked Zegler's first-ever solo concert at The London Palladium.

By: Oct. 06, 2025
Over the weekend, Rachel Zegler was joined by Andrew Lloyd Webber during her first-ever solo concert at The London Palladium.

As the final performance of the evening, Webber took the stage alongside Zegler, who recently wrapped up playing Eva Peron in Webber's Evita.

“This is the first time I’ve ever accompanied anybody, in any theatre, anywhere," Webber said, before taking to the piano to accompany Zegler for a rendition of  “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from The Phantom of the Opera. 

Throughout the concert, Zegler also sang songs from Les Misérables, The Wizard of Oz, Funny Girl, and a special Sunday in the Park With George duet with Ramin Karimloo.

Check out the full performance here!

Rachel Zegler – "My Man" From Funny Girl

Rachel Zegler – "Silver Spring" by Fleetwood Mac

Rachel Zegler – "Stars" From Les Misérables

Rachel Zegler & Ramin Karimloo – "Move On" From Sunday in the Park With George

Rachel Zegler – "Waiting on a Wish" from Snow White and "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz


