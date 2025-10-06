Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2025- Dylan Mulvaney Talks THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to your daily dose of theatre buzz with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. From exciting Off-Broadway premieres to exclusive interviews and the hottest photo galleries, we've rounded up everything you need to start your day in the know. Don’t miss our chat with Dylan Mulvaney about her debut solo show, go inside rehearsals with the Broadway-bound cast of Liberation, and meet Liam Tamne—the new leader of House of McQueen. Take a look at exclusive coverage as Michael Iskander shares how Kimberly Akimbo prepared him for new roles, and see Aubrey Plaza grace the Atlantic Theater stage in the extended run of Let’s Love!. Plus, don’t miss a spellbinding music video with Eden Espinosa, a thrilling first look at Gaslight (Angel Street) and RENT's triumphant return in Sydney. Grab your coffee and catch up on all that’s new and next on the Great White Way!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, October 7
Little Bear Ridge Road begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, October 8
Beetlejuice opens on Broadway
The Queen of Versailles begins previews on Broadway
Liberation begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: Dylan Mulvaney Is Bringing the Humor, Heart, and Honesty
On this very special edition of The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, we welcome the incomparable Dylan Mulvaney! Known for her radiant spirit, candid storytelling, and unapologetic authenticity, Dylan joins Robert to talk all about her brand-new one-person show, The Least Problematic Woman in the World, making its Off-Broadway debut at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
|
Video: In Rehearsals with the Company of LIBERATION
Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation, a new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
|
Video: Liam Tamne Is the New Leader of HOUSE OF MCQUEEN
There's a new McQueen in town! Liam Tamne has officially taken over as 'Lee' in The House of McQueen, bringing the fashion icon to life eight times a week at the Mansion at Hudson Yards. Watch in this video as Liam chats more about the thrill of playing the role, taking over for Luke Newton, and more.
|Exclusive
|Must Watch
| Video: Eden Espinosa Stars in New HAUNTED MANSION-Inspired Music Video
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award–nominated performer Eden Espinosa is starring in the music video for 'Heartbreaker,' an original song from PattyCake Productions that pays tribute to Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction. Watch the video now.. (more...)
| Watch: Jay Armstrong Johnson and I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Team Release 'Abracadabra' Music Video
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Creator and executive producer Jay Armstrong Johnson and producers Andy Jones, Joe Hornberger, and Shannon Molly Flynn released a music video for the tenth anniversary celebration of “I Put a Spell on You.' Watch here! . (more...)
|
Video: Ayo Edebiri Talks Returning to Her Stage Roots in Broadway's PROOF
Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Cast Performs 'Qué Bueno Baila Usted' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, the Tony Award-winning cast of Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club joined The Kelly Clarkson Show for a special performance of 'Qué Bueno Baila Usted.' Check it out here!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere of Let’s Love! will now extend performances through November 22nd. Plus, all new photos have been released from the production. Check them out here!. (more...)
| Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Oil Lamp Theater’s 2025 season is continuing with its next production, Gaslight (Angel Street), by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Susan Gorman. Get a first look at photos here!. (more...)
|
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Exclusive: Michael Iskander on How KIMBERLY AKIMBO Prepared Him for HOUSE OF DAVID
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld caught up with Kimberly Akimbo album Michael Iskander, who is currently starring as David in the biblical drama series House of David. Check out the interview, where the performer shares how performing on Broadway helped prepare him for leading a TV show.. (more...)
REVIEW: RENT Returns To Sydney with a Large Scale Production for the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House.
by Jade Kops
Director Shaun Rennie delivers his third imagining of RENT, this time in his biggest staging of the musical to date in the Joan Sutherland Theatre of Sydney Opera House. 32 years after Jonathan Larson’s (Music, Book, Lyrics) musical theatre adaptation of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème was first presented as a workshop production in the off-Broadway New York Theatre Workshop in 1993, almost 30 years after it’s Broadway debeut at the Nederlander Theatre in 1996, and 27 years after it’s Australian premiere at the Theatre Royal in 1998, the “rock opera” retains a relevance.. (more...)
