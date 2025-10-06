 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2025- Dylan Mulvaney Talks THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Oct. 06, 2025
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to your daily dose of theatre buzz with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. From exciting Off-Broadway premieres to exclusive interviews and the hottest photo galleries, we've rounded up everything you need to start your day in the know. Don’t miss our chat with Dylan Mulvaney about her debut solo show, go inside rehearsals with the Broadway-bound cast of Liberation, and meet Liam Tamne—the new leader of House of McQueen. Take a look at exclusive coverage as Michael Iskander shares how Kimberly Akimbo prepared him for new roles, and see Aubrey Plaza grace the Atlantic Theater stage in the extended run of Let’s Love!. Plus, don’t miss a spellbinding music video with Eden Espinosa, a thrilling first look at Gaslight (Angel Street) and RENT's triumphant return in Sydney. Grab your coffee and catch up on all that’s new and next on the Great White Way!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, October 7
Little Bear Ridge Road begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, October 8
Beetlejuice opens on Broadway
The Queen of Versailles begins previews on Broadway
Liberation begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page
Video: Dylan Mulvaney Is Bringing the Humor, Heart, and Honesty

On this very special edition of The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, we welcome the incomparable Dylan Mulvaney! Known for her radiant spirit, candid storytelling, and unapologetic authenticity, Dylan joins Robert to talk all about her brand-new one-person show, The Least Problematic Woman in the World, making its Off-Broadway debut at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
Video: In Rehearsals with the Company of LIBERATION

Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation, a new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
Video: Liam Tamne Is the New Leader of HOUSE OF MCQUEEN

There's a new McQueen in town! Liam Tamne has officially taken over as 'Lee' in The House of McQueen, bringing the fashion icon to life eight times a week at the Mansion at Hudson Yards. Watch in this video as Liam chats more about the thrill of playing the role, taking over for Luke Newton, and more. 

Exclusive
Exclusive: Michael Iskander on How KIMBERLY AKIMBO Prepared Him for HOUSE OF DAVID
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld caught up with Kimberly Akimbo album Michael Iskander, who is currently starring as David in the biblical drama series House of David. Check out the interview, where the performer shares how performing on Broadway helped prepare him for leading a TV show.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2025- Dylan Mulvaney Talks THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD And More Image Video: Eden Espinosa Stars in New HAUNTED MANSION-Inspired Music Video
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award–nominated performer Eden Espinosa is starring in the music video for 'Heartbreaker,' an original song from PattyCake Productions that pays tribute to Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction. Watch the video now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2025- Dylan Mulvaney Talks THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD And More Image Watch: Jay Armstrong Johnson and I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Team Release 'Abracadabra' Music Video
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Creator and executive producer Jay Armstrong Johnson and producers Andy Jones, Joe Hornberger, and Shannon Molly Flynn released a music video for the tenth anniversary celebration of “I Put a Spell on You.' Watch here! . (more...)

Video: Ayo Edebiri Talks Returning to Her Stage Roots in Broadway's PROOF
by Josh Sharpe
Following several high-profile projects on the screen, Ayo Edebiri is thrilled to return to her stage roots in Broadway's Proof. Watch the performer share her love of theater during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.. (more...)

Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Cast Performs 'Qué Bueno Baila Usted' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, the Tony Award-winning cast of Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club joined The Kelly Clarkson Show for a special performance of 'Qué Bueno Baila Usted.' Check it out here!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2025- Dylan Mulvaney Talks THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD And More Image Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere of Let’s Love! will now extend performances through November 22nd. Plus, all new photos have been released from the production. Check them out here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2025- Dylan Mulvaney Talks THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD And More Image Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Oil Lamp Theater’s 2025 season is continuing with its next production, Gaslight (Angel Street), by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Susan Gorman. Get a first look at photos here!. (more...)

Industry Insights
Judy Kaye to Star in Industry Reading of GRINDR MOM
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye will star in an upcoming industry reading of Grindr Mom, the solo play about a conservative Mormon mother opens a Grindr account to better understand her gay son. Learn more!. (more...)
Review: ŁUKASZ TWARKOWSKI: ROHTKO, Barbican Theatre
by Franco Milazzo
The true crime genre has already provided one bona fide London smash this year in the sublime Kenrex but Łukasz Twarkowski takes a very different approach with this four-hour-long opus.. (more...)
Video: Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Potential Equity Strike in Late-Night Monologue
by Josh Sharpe
During Thursday night's monologue, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the potential strike that could occur if the Actors’ Equity Association and the Broadway League can't come to an agreement on terms for a new contract. Find out what he had to say here.. (more...)
Idina Menzel, LaChanze, and More Join Inaugural BGA Advisory Council
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre makers working with the Broadway Green Alliance have quietly transformed the industry, powered largely by passion and volunteerism - until now. Learn more!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World

Listen: Josh Groban Teams Up with Pasek & Paul for New Song 'The Constant' from Forthcoming Album
by Josh Sharpe
Josh Groban has announced his new collection, Hidden Gems. To herald the announcement, he has shared the first offering from the upcoming project, a brand-new song, “The Constant,” which Groban wrote with EGOT winners Pasek and Paul. Listen to it here!. (more...)
Listen: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie Soundtrack Available Now
by Josh Sharpe
The official soundtrack is now available for the film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez and Tonatiuh and featuring songs by Broadway songwriting duo John Kander and Frank Ebb. Listen to it now!. (more...)
Review: HAMLET, National Theatre
by Debbie Gilpin
“Suit the action to the word, the word to the action.” Given the National Theatre’s history with one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays, a new production of Hamlet is a natural fit in Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural season as artistic director. Robert Hastie follows the likes of Laurence Olivier, Peter Hall, and Cicely Berry in setting down his own take on the play, helping to kick off Rubasingham’s tenure in a bold fashion.. (more...)
Tony Winner Dame Patricia Routledge Dies at 96
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Dame Katherine Patricia Routledge, English actress and singer, known for her work on stage and screen, has died at age 96.. (more...)
Emily Lane, Vivian Panka, and More Will Lead MEAN GIRLS UK Tour; Full Dates Revealed
by Stephi Wild
Initial casting and full tour dates have been revealed for the 2026/2027 UK and Ireland tour of the award-winning MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
RENT Movie Gets 4K Ultra HD Release for 20th Anniversary
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, a special new edition of Rent will debut on 4K Ultra HD next month. Hitting shelves on November 18th, the 4K release will feature the film enhanced with Dolby Vision, along with bonus material including a commentary, a documentary, deleted scenes, and more.  . (more...)
Review: BLESSINGS, Riverside Studios
by Aliya Al-Hassan
1969 was a time of seismic social change. Attitudes towards religion, sex and female emancipation were shifting. Sarah Shelton's Blessings introduces us to the Deacon family who gather at Easter, conflicted by traditional Catholic influences and the new social norms. This potentially interesting premise is unfortunately undermined by a stuttering structure and meandering plotlines.. (more...)
Listen: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Everytime You Go Away' Cover From John Candy Documentary
by Josh Sharpe
Cynthia Erivo is paying tribute to actor John Candy with her cover of 'Everytime You Go Away,' taken from a new documentary about the late actor from director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds. Listen to it here.. (more...)
OH, MARY! Star Tony Macht Joins Season 3 of HBO's THE COMEBACK
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Macht, who originated the role of Mary's Husband's Assistant in the hit comedy Oh, Mary!, is now set to star in the upcoming third season of HBO's The Comeback.. (more...)

REVIEW: RENT Returns To Sydney with a Large Scale Production for the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House.
by Jade Kops
Director Shaun Rennie delivers his third imagining of RENT, this time in his biggest staging of the musical to date in the Joan Sutherland Theatre of Sydney Opera House.  32 years after Jonathan Larson’s (Music, Book, Lyrics) musical theatre adaptation of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème was first presented as a workshop production in the off-Broadway New York Theatre Workshop in 1993, almost 30 years after it’s Broadway debeut at the Nederlander Theatre in 1996,  and 27 years after it’s Australian premiere at the Theatre Royal in 1998, the “rock opera” retains a relevance.. (more...

Happy Birthday To...

Casey Nicholaw

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Close your eyes
Feel the wind as you pirouette
Are you happy yet?"

- Ragtime

Videos