Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2025- Dylan Mulvaney Talks THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD And More

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to your daily dose of theatre buzz with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. From exciting Off-Broadway premieres to exclusive interviews and the hottest photo galleries, we've rounded up everything you need to start your day in the know. Don’t miss our chat with Dylan Mulvaney about her debut solo show, go inside rehearsals with the Broadway-bound cast of Liberation, and meet Liam Tamne—the new leader of House of McQueen. Take a look at exclusive coverage as Michael Iskander shares how Kimberly Akimbo prepared him for new roles, and see Aubrey Plaza grace the Atlantic Theater stage in the extended run of Let’s Love!. Plus, don’t miss a spellbinding music video with Eden Espinosa, a thrilling first look at Gaslight (Angel Street) and RENT's triumphant return in Sydney. Grab your coffee and catch up on all that’s new and next on the Great White Way!