 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home Boston For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company

Let’s Love! began performances on Thursday, September 25th and officially opens on Wednesday, October 15th at the Linda Gross Theater.

By: Oct. 03, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Due to popular demand, the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe, will now extend performances through November 22nd. Plus, all new photos have been released from the production. Check them out below!

Let’s Love! began performances on Thursday, September 25th and officially opens on Wednesday, October 15th at the Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street).

The cast of Let’s Love! features Atlantic Ensemble Member Chris Bauer (“The Wire”), Dylan Gelula (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Dion Graham (“The First 48”), Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann (The Welkin), Nellie McKay (A Play is a Poem), Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Noah Robbins (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), CJ Wilson (Manchester by the Sea), and Mary Wiseman (“Star Trek: Discovery’).

Let’s Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!

Let’s Love! features sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Peggy Schnitzer, lighting by Reza Behjat, sound by David Van Tieghem, original compositions by Nellie McKay, set decorations and props by Faye Armon-Troncoso, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company Image
Mary McCann (The Broad) & Dion Graham (The Man)

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company Image
CJ Wilson (Dan) & Mary Wiseman (Faye)

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company Image
Chris Bauer (Tough) & CJ Wilson (Dan)

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company Image
Chris Bauer (Tough), Aubrey Plaza (Susan), Mary Wiseman (Faye) & CJ Wilson (Dan)

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company Image
Noah Robbins (Howie) and Aubrey Plaza (Susan)

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company Image
Nellie McKay (Singer/Musician)

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company Image
Noah Robbins (Boy) & Dylan Gelula (Girl)

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company Image
Aubrey Plaza (Susan)



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Punch
23 ratings

Punch
& Juliet
85 ratings

& Juliet
Chicago
70 ratings

Chicago
Maybe Happy Ending
113 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos