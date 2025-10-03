Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE!; Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe, will now extend performances through November 22nd. Plus, all new photos have been released from the production. Check them out below!

Let’s Love! began performances on Thursday, September 25th and officially opens on Wednesday, October 15th at the Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street).

The cast of Let’s Love! features Atlantic Ensemble Member Chris Bauer (“The Wire”), Dylan Gelula (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Dion Graham (“The First 48”), Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann (The Welkin), Nellie McKay (A Play is a Poem), Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Noah Robbins (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), CJ Wilson (Manchester by the Sea), and Mary Wiseman (“Star Trek: Discovery’).

Let’s Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!

Let’s Love! features sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Peggy Schnitzer, lighting by Reza Behjat, sound by David Van Tieghem, original compositions by Nellie McKay, set decorations and props by Faye Armon-Troncoso, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA.