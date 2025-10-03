Watch: Jay Armstrong Johnson and I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Team Release 'Abracadabra' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creator and executive producer Jay Armstrong Johnson and producers Andy Jones, Joe Hornberger, and Shannon Molly Flynn released a music video for the tenth anniversary celebration of “I Put a Spell on You,” a fundraiser for the Ali Forney Center on Monday, October 20th at 8pm at Manhattan’s Webster Hall.

Set to Lady Gaga’s 2025 hit “Abracadabra,” the music video starring Jay Armstrong Johnson, Allison Godleski, and Amanda Williams Ware as the Sanderson Sisters was filmed on Snug Harbour, Staten Island in September with special thanks to Planet X Studios. Watch here!

Dancers in the music video include Abbey Sullivan, Alex Llorca, Alexis Cruz-Castro, Amelia Famularo-Gleason, Andie Hetta, Ashley Carrizo, Bella Savastano, Caitlin Bond, Cesar de Assis, Chelsea Nicole Green, Christopher Villegas, Claire Avakian, Dakota Hoar, David Wright Jr., Delaney Charlotte Burke, Devin Veras Dominic Hubbard, Eddie Rothkopf, Ella Durr, Ellie Reid, Emily Rose Phelan, Erin Kei, Grace Stauffer, Janina Rosa, Jeff Gallup, Jessie Lawyer, JJ Gomez, Jonathan Reyes, Jules Geiss, Justine Vasquez, Kailin Brown, Karma Jenkins, Kayleigh Bowen, Kelly MacMillan, Kendall Palmer, Kevin Santos, Laurie Sheppard, Liliana Rodriguez, Louis Brogna, Macy Borter, Matt Borchers, Mattson Pearce Williams, Mayu Yamashita, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Michal Kolaczkowski, MJ Markovitz, Myah Segura, Oscar Rodriguez, Parker Joh, Rachel Kay, Ralphie Rivera, Rodney Thompson, Scotty Jacobson, Shannon Compton, Stacey Badgett Jr., Stephanie Singh, Sydney Lettau, Taylor Daniels, Thea Erichsen, Tony Mercado, Tori Carboni, Victoria Byrd, Weston Krukow, Yoyo Zhou

The music video was directed and choreographed by Michael McCrary, directed by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens. Executive producers include Jay Armstrong Johnson, Michael McCrary (M23 Productions). Producers include Shannon Molly Flynn (Normal Ave), Joe Hornberger (Julie Drive Productions), Matteo Lambert, Andy Jones (Baseline Theatrical). Jackson Teeley served as the music producer. Music credit: “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga originally produced by Gaga, Andrew Watt, and Cirkut.

Additional credits include Jake Primmerman (Director of Photography and Editor), Marika Litz (Colorist), Sam Lobel (Second Camera Op), DW (Costume Designer/Production Design Supervisor), Sarah Marie Dixey (Wardrobe Supervisor), Karma Jenkins (Assistant Wardrobe Coordinator/Stylist), Michael Anthony Sylvester (Associate Choreographer), Kailin Brown (Assistant Choregrapher), Tori Carboni (Assistant Choreographer), Kyle Krueger (Hair/Makeup Designer), Christina Vida Roldos (Key Makeup Artist), Christina Kim (Makeup Arist), Josh Barry (Makeup Artist), Alexis Santos (Makeup Artist for Dancers), Kaitlin Eggers (Horn Wig Construction), Matteo Lambert (Lighting Designer/Gaffer), Briton David (Key Grip), Eric Richardson (Addional Lighting Support), Zoe Pianni (Art Department Production Assistant), Ethan Wyze and Nick Pugila (Production Assistants) Philip Embury (Driver), and Tiffany Christina (Vibes Manager).

Additional Hair and Makeup - Linda Thao, Shannon Lee Carroll, Alexis Santos, Kirsten Jaskela.