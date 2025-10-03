Video: Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Potential Equity Strike in Late-Night Monologue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This past week, Jimmy Kimmel brought his late-night show to Brooklyn for a series of New York-based shows. During Thursday night's monologue, the talk show host addressed the potential strike that could occur if the Actors’ Equity Association and the Broadway League don't come to an agreement on terms for a new contract.

The new contract negotiations specifically revolve around the implementation of better health care. Kimmel spoke in solidarity with theater artists on this issue, stating that "Broadway actors need health care. They deserve health care," to cheering and applause from the audience.

"If the strike happens, they're saying it could go on for a long time. It could possibly go on for 525, 600 minutes," he continued, making a humorous reference to the famous song from Rent. "But no matter what happens, you better believe if there is a strike, that is going to be one fabulous picket line," concluded Kimmel. Watch the full monologue here.

The Equity Production Contract officially expired on September 28 and Actors’ Equity Association and the Broadway League are currently negotiating the terms under which actors and stage managers will work on Broadway for the next several years.

Earlier this week, EquityUnitedOfficial shared a post on Instagram explaining what might happen in the days to come: "Now that the Production contract is expired, many of the terms and conditions of your employment, including your wages and work rules, remain in effect until a new one is negotiated and ratified. But one main difference between an active and expired contract is this: with an expired contract, the no-strike clause is no longer in effect for Production shows produced by members of The Broadway League. If negotiations stall and progress is not being made at the table, Equity can call for a strike. Strikes are always considered the last resort; there are many other ways union members can exhibit their unity and strength before we get to that point." Check out the post below, and read a recent article from Howard Sherman, who discusses the subject in his latest deep dive.