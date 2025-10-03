 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

RENT Movie Gets 4K Ultra HD Release for 20th Anniversary

The 4K release will feature the film enhanced with Dolby Vision, along with bonus material including a commentary, a documentary, deleted scenes, and more. 

By: Oct. 03, 2025
RENT Movie Gets 4K Ultra HD Release for 20th Anniversary Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, a special new edition of Rent will debut on 4K Ultra HD next month. Hitting shelves on November 18th, the 4K release will feature the film enhanced with Dolby Vision, along with bonus material including a commentary, a documentary, deleted scenes, and more. 

Set in New York City's gritty East Village, Jonathan Larson's Rent tells the story of a group of bohemians struggling to live and pay their rent. "Measuring their lives in love," these starving artists strive for success and acceptance while enduring the obstacles of poverty, illness, and the AIDS epidemic. 

Originally released in 2005, the movie is based on Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning musical, one of the longest-running shows on Broadway. The musical stars Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Jesse L. Martin, Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, and Tracie Thoms.

Rent is directed by Chris Columbus from a screenplay by Stephen Chbosky. The movie was produced by Columbus, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan. Executive producers include Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon, and Lata Ryan.

Disc Details & Bonus Materials

  • Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1
  • Special Features:
    • Commentary by Director Chris Columbus and Actors Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal
    • “No Day But Today” Feature-Length Documentary
    • Deleted Scenes and Musical Performances
    • 2 Public Service Announcements
    • Theatrical Trailer

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Moulin Rouge!
127 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
The Great Gatsby
87 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
64 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos