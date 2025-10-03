RENT Movie Gets 4K Ultra HD Release for 20th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, a special new edition of Rent will debut on 4K Ultra HD next month. Hitting shelves on November 18th, the 4K release will feature the film enhanced with Dolby Vision, along with bonus material including a commentary, a documentary, deleted scenes, and more.

Set in New York City's gritty East Village, Jonathan Larson's Rent tells the story of a group of bohemians struggling to live and pay their rent. "Measuring their lives in love," these starving artists strive for success and acceptance while enduring the obstacles of poverty, illness, and the AIDS epidemic.

Originally released in 2005, the movie is based on Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning musical, one of the longest-running shows on Broadway. The musical stars Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Jesse L. Martin, Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, and Tracie Thoms.

Rent is directed by Chris Columbus from a screenplay by Stephen Chbosky. The movie was produced by Columbus, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan. Executive producers include Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon, and Lata Ryan.

Disc Details & Bonus Materials

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1

Special Features: Commentary by Director Chris Columbus and Actors Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal “No Day But Today” Feature-Length Documentary Deleted Scenes and Musical Performances 2 Public Service Announcements Theatrical Trailer

